Everything You Need To Know About Pokémon GO Fest Finale: Raids

Pokémon GO is hosting the final part of its summer-long Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events this weekend. GO Fest: Finale will take place on Saturday, August 27th, 2022 from 10 AM – 6 PM local time. It will bring the Ultra Beasts featured at the in-person, on-location GO Fest events into raids, will debut Sky Forme Shaymin for players who were unable to travel to the other events, and will see the release of a new Costumed Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Shiny Munna, and more. In preparation for the event, Bleeding Cool will spend this week sharing special information and preparation tips with our readers. Today, let's talk about what's happening with Sky Forme Shaymin during Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale.

Here is everything you need to know about raids at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale and when each of the specific Ultra Beasts can be battled:

Tier One Raids

Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf (can be Shiny)

Axew (can be Shiny)

Rockruff (can be Shiny)

Tier Three Raids

Snorlax (can be Shiny)

Salamence

Druddigon (can be Shiny)

Dartrix for some reason

Torracat for some reason

Brionne for some reason

Tier Five Raid Schedule

10 AM – 12 PM – Ultra Incursion: Pheromosa : Pheromosa

: 12 PM – 2 PM – Ultra Incursion: Buzzwole : Buzzwole

: 2 PM – 4 PM – Ultra Incursion: Xurkitree : Xurkitree

: 4 PM – 6 PM – Ultra Incursion: Nihilego : Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree

:

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool this week, as we will feature comprehensive Raid Guides for all four of the Ultra Beasts that will be live in Tier Five raids during Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale. With these Raid Guides, you will be able to build a team using the top counters and the top moves. You can also learn the details for these Ultra Beasts' 100% and 100% Weather Boosted CPs and more.

For more details on the event, you can hit Niantic's Pokémon GO blog right here.