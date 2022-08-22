Everything You Need To Know About Pokémon GO Fest Finale: Shaymin

Pokémon GO is hosting the final part of its summer-long Pokémon GO Fest 2022 events this weekend. GO Fest: Finale will take place on Saturday, August 27th, 2022, from 10 AM – 6 PM local time. It will bring the Ultra Beasts featured at the in-person, on-location GO Fest events into raids, will debut Sky Forme Shaymin for players who were unable to travel to the other events, and will see the release of a new Costumed Pikachu wearing a Shaymin-inspired scarf, Shiny Munna, and more. In preparation for the event, Bleeding Cool will spend this week sharing special information and preparation tips with our readers. Today, let's talk about what's happening with Sky Forme Shaymin during Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale.

Here is everything you need to know about Shaymin at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale:

Players who purchase the ticketed version of the event will be able to change their Land Forme Shaymin that they caught during the global Pokémon GO Fest 2022 event into Sky Forme Shamin starting at 10 AM when the event starts. Players who caught Sky Forme Shaymin at the on-location events will be able to use the same form-changing mechanic to change it to Land Forme, and back and forth.

In addition to the short Special Research that all Trainers will get for free, those with tickets to the event will receive three exclusive Special Research questlines. One of these Special Researches will result in an encounter with Sky Forme Shaymin, meaning that yes, those who played both the global event and the finale will leave with two Shaymin. This is unlike previous GO Fest mythicals, as this is the first time that two Formes have been offered. Not a bad deal!

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for tips on raiding and catching wild spawns at Pokémon GO Fest 2022: Finale coming soon!