Evil West Receives Brand New Extended Gameplay Video

Focus Entertainment and Flying Wild Hog have released a new video this week for Evil West as we get an extended look at the gameplay. This will explore everything you need to know about the game in a good 13-minute chunk of footage, as you're given a tour of the game from cutscenes to wandering through cities to actually fighting off some of the vampires you'll be coming across the west. Enjoy the video below as the game is still set to be released on November 22nd.

A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to defeat the supernatural hordes.

Explore a wide variety of locations in Evil West, from desert towns to infested forests, gather resources from abandoned crates and corpses before going on your hunt for obnoxious monsters and get firing in a stylish explosion of blood and dismemberment! The trailer also gives you a look at the minimal interface while you play, as well as the menu you'll access to craft your playstyle, upgrading your deadly arsenal and unlocking new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery. Delve further into monster-infested locations, facing hulking abominations, screeching monstrosities and ancient vampires as your mission to destroy the ultimate evil leads you far into the darkness to take on spectacular boss fights.