Explaining The Lental Region For Pokémon GO Players

The New Pokémon Snap event is now live in Pokémon GO. Now, some trainers are only familiar with the regions featured in Niantic's mobile game, which are based on the regions from the main series games: Generation One's Kanto, Generation Two's Johto, Generation Three's Hoenn, Generation Four's Sinnoh, Generation Five's Unova, Generation Six's Kalos, Generation Seven's Alola, and Generation Eight's Galar. However, this new Snap event makes reference to the Lental region. Let's dive into what that means.

Here's what was said on the official Pokémon GO blog:

In celebration of the release of New Pokémon Snap on Nintendo Switch, you can look forward to an event inspired by the photography-focused game and the Lental region where it's set! Pokémon inspired by different habitats in the Lental region will be appearing more often in the wild and in raids, a new avatar item and sticker will be available, and Shiny Smeargle will be making its Pokémon GO debut!

Now, Lental is not a region that corresponds to any specific generation. It does not have a different set of species the way that the main eight regions have. It is simply where Snap is set. Its role in Pokémon GO for this event is simply a tip of the hat to Snap.

This is actually not the only region that was developed by a non-main series game. In fact, there's another region that is featured prominently in the other mobile game about this amazing world of species and trainers: Pokémon Masters EX. That game introduced the Island of Pasio where the game takes place.

These newly developed locations allow the games to essentially co-exist with the main series without contradicting any of the mythology they've developed. Pokémon GO doesn't have its own region, though… because it's set in our world of Earth!

