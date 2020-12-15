Explorer Pikachu Spotlight Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO

Explorer Pikachu launched in Pokémon GO yesterday, joining the ranks of what feels like countless costumed Pikachu in the game. There are… a lot of these things. If there were a stampede of costumed Pikachu, let's just say that Mufasa would be in major trouble. That horrifyingly cute image aside, this new Pikachu ties-into the upcoming Pokémon movie, Secrets of the Jungle. It will only be available for one week, but we are happy to inform our fellow trainers that it will be boosted in the wild tonight for Explorer Pikachu Spotlight Hour from 6 PM to 7 PM local time. Most of the spawn points in the game will be taken over by this Indiana Jones-esque Pokémon along with a bonus active for all trainers. Take a look below at the evening's full details.

First up, the major question that Spotlight Hour always brings… Will it be Shiny? Yes, Explorer Pikachu is available in its Shiny form right now and through the entire week. While Spotlight Hours don't boost Shiny odds, the sheer amount of Explorer Pikachu that trainers will be able to counter will make this potentially everyone's best shot at catching this little fashionable buddy in its Shiny form.

Now, the bonus this week isn't exactly spicy. It's double catch Candy and, while I would generally suggest spending this bonus doing Legendary raids, Kyurem's second month-long stay in Tier Fives is not quite appealing. The best bet would be to double down on Explorer Pikachu and spend the hour hunting for the Shiny and pulling in all of that Pikachu candy.

Once this is done, we only have two Spotlight Hours left of 2020. Next week's Spotlight Hour will focus on Snorunt and will bring double transfer Candy to Pokémon GO. If you have been saving a bunch of Legendaries that you have no interest in trading, that would be the perfect time to farm candy.

Good luck tonight, fellow trainers!