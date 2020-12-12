Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Shows Off Season 3 Content

Devolver Digital and Mediatonic decided to show off Season 3 of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout during The Game Awards 2020. It seems like just yesterday we were looking at all of the content the devs created for Season 2 as we had a bunch of medieval stuff happening, along with a bunch of new challenges and obstacles to overcome. This time around it's kind of the same thing because that's kinda how the game works, only with a winter theme. This time around they have added in 7 new Rounds that have not been seen before, another couple dozen fresh costumes for you to earn and snag in the shop, and a ton of new features that are snow and winter-themed for you to sink your teeth into and get a bit of a seasonal theme over the next few months. You can read some of the news about it from the devs below along with the trailer as it all goes active on December 15th, 2020.

The tenacity, inventiveness and puzzle-solving skills of the Fall Guys community have, of course, never been in doubt. But even we were shocked by the lightning pace players threw their collective will into solving Operation #JigSawus, revealing the icy cold aesthetic of Fall Guys Season 3 – Winter Knockout! But what in the Blunderdome is Operation #JigSawus..? Well, we decided to shatter some delightful Season 3 art into 300 pieces and spread them far and wide across the digital plains of the Fall Guys fandom! Less than 24 hours later, the community had conquered our conundrum, piecing together the deeply chilly art work now before your eyes. Amazing. But for now, please look forward to the slew of snowy shenanigans to come. And the penguin. Just look at that tiny, tiny penguin.