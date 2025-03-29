Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: CMD Studios, Fallen Tear: The Ascension, Winter Crew Studios

Fallen Tear: The Ascension Announced For 2026 Release

The new exploration-driven 2D animated Metroidvania title Fallen Tear: The Ascension was annoucned this week for a 2026 release

Article Summary Fallen Tear: The Ascension debuts in 2026 as a dynamic 2D Metroidvania adventure.

Explore Raoah's 26 biomes, uncover Hira's past, and form Fated Bonds to unlock abilities.

Experience fluid combat, unique puzzles, and skill trees in a hand-drawn animated world.

Awaken Hira's transformations to tackle beasts, gods, and unravel sprawling epic challenges.

Indie game developer Winter Crew Studios, along with publishers CMD Studios and Holysoft Studios, have revealed that Fallen Tear: The Ascension is coming out in 2026. If you haven't checked it out yet, the game is a 2D-animated Metroidvania with a focus on exploration and combat, as you'll uncover Fated Bonds throughout this world of beasts and gods, who you will most likely fight off to gain them. We have more info about the game here, along with the latest trailer, as the team is aiming for Q1 2026 on PC.

Fallen Tear: The Ascension

Set out as the mysterious Hira and explore the lush land of Raoah, teeming with wild spirits and the influence of living gods. Uncover secrets hidden among the shows and deep foliage, and find allies to foster Fated Bonds, a relationship system unlocking new abilities on the journey to unravel Hira's forgotten past. Watch the world around Hira dynamically transform with each decision made and every action taken across 26 different biomes. Awaken Hira's powers, like the Overgrowth form, are capable of fending off damage while dealing with devastating attacks. Hira's transformations open new traversal opportunities, enhancing his ability to explore Raoah's wildly diverse environments.

Overcome complex puzzles and obstacles tailored to each area. Utilize a variety of unlockable skill trees to adapt to any encounter. Craft a personal playstyle and strategy with a fluid combat system, blending modern action with traditional party-system role-playing elements. Dive into a visually stunning world brought to life with hand-drawn animation and voice acting characters. Broaden Hira's horizons both literally and figuratively as the culmination of his experiences and friendships empowers his spirit and ability to challenge fallen elemental gods. The new teaser trailer provides the first taste of a sprawling epic journey set in a world full of dangerous beasts, daunting challenges, and new friends.

