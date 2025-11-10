Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fallout 4, Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition Releases New Trailer With Launch

Check out the official launch trailer Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition as the updated version of the game is available now on PC and consoles

Article Summary Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition launches with a new trailer highlighting upgrades and features.

The definitive edition includes the base game, all six expansions, and over 150 Creation Club items.

Owners of the standard or GOTY editions can upgrade to access new content and the Creations Bundle.

Updated graphics, mechanics, and fresh quests make this release perfect for veterans and newcomers alike.

Bethesda Softworks has officially released Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition this week, and with it comes a brand-new trailer showing off what you can expect. This is the definitive version of the game, featuring updated graphics and mechanics that have made it feel just as amazing as when it was first released a decade ago. This also includes content that has been sourced from the Creation Club that you'll find throughout different areas. We have more details below, along with details from their FAQ that you can find on their website., as the new trailer can be watched here.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition

It has been a decade since we first stepped out of Vault 111 and into the sprawling, chaotic world of Fallout 4. Over the years, millions of vault dwellers have built settlements, battled Super Mutants, discovered hidden stories and forged their paths in the ruins of Boston. Now, the definitive Fallout 4 experience is available with the launch of the Anniversary Edition. Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition includes the base game, the six official add-ons, and over 150 pieces of Creation Club content, curated for the ultimate post-apocalyptic adventure. Whether you're revisiting old haunts or wandering the wasteland for the first time, you'll discover a host of new quests, weapons and customization options that make every playthrough unique.

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition includes the Far Harbor, Automatron and Nuka-World story expansions, as well as Contraptions Workshop, Vault-Tec Workshop and Wasteland Workshop. If you own the standard edition of Fallout 4, you can pick up the Anniversary Edition Upgrade to receive the 6 expansions and the 150+ pieces of Creation Club content. If you own the Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition and just want to get the Creation Club content, you can get the Creations Bundle separately. Browse all the available content (including the individual items in the Creations Bundle) through the new in-game Creations menu.

