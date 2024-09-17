Posted in: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout 76, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bethesda Softworks, Fallout

Fallout 76 Launches Milepost Zero With An All-New Trailer

Bethesda has released a new launch trailer for Fallout 76: Milepost Zero, along with notes on the new content you'll encounter

Article Summary New launch trailer for Fallout 76: Milepost Zero reveals exciting updates and story hints.

File size reduction to 95 GB requires a one-time game redownload for all players.

Legendary Crafting allows direct control over mods, with tradable and craftable Legendary items.

Best Builds system lets players submit, visit, and rate creative C.A.M.P. designs in Adventure Mode.

Bethesda Softworks has a new launch trailer out for Fallout 76, as players will start walking down the road to Milepost Zero. The trailer gives a bit of a preview to a number of new additions in the game, along with a bit of hint about the story going on through this new update. Along with the trailer came a new blog, which we have snippets for you below, detailing what's changed this time around. Enjoy the trailer!

Fallout 76: Milepost Zero

Fallout 76's overall file size is getting smaller! Thanks to the work of our tech team, we now expect the total size of Fallout 76 to be around 95 GB (with some variance for the different platforms). To reach this new size, all players will have to redownload the game. This is why you may notice that update size for Milepost Zero is larger than normal. Thanks in advance for your patience! Please Note: You do not need to uninstall the game to receive the Milepost Zero patch. You will notice a large update that you will have to download. The platform you're playing on will do the rest.

Legendary Crafting

We are excited to introduce this new iteration of Legendary Crafting that gives you more direct control over the Legendary Mods that appear on your Legendary items. Before you can start swapping Legendary Mods onto your gear, you will need to obtain the mod you want to craft in one of two ways:

Trading for the mod with another player;

Scrapping Legendary items with your desired mod on it.

Every time you scrap a Legendary item you will get Legendary Scrip and have a chance at receiving Legendary Mods in the form of a crafting item. There is also a chance that you will permanently learn how to craft one of the mods on the item you scrapped too. Those loose Legendary Mods can be traded with other players, but once you craft that mod onto an item, that item becomes character-bound. Meaning it cannot be traded, sold, nor dropped in the world. Once you obtain your desired mod, you can head over to your Armor or Weapons workbench to attach it to a legendary item in exchange for Legendary Scrip. Each time you replace a mod on an item, the cost to replace another will increase.

If you are lucky enough to learn how to craft the mod, head over to your Tinker's workbench to craft it. The crafting cost will vary depending on the mod. Mods require Legendary Modules and various other items to craft that you can find around the Wasteland. To aid in the exploration of new mod combinations, we have relaxed the Legendary Mod restrictions on weapons. We are excited to see what you craft!

Best Builds

Best Builds is a new Fallout 76 social system that allows you to submit, visit, and rate C.A.M.P.s. The C.A.M.P.s with the most votes will be shared and populated though out wasteland for all players in Adventure Mode to see. You will be able to visit these amazing creations and enjoy the comforts, design, and unique tastes the builder has in store for its visitors. While visiting, if you happen to appreciate the builders C.A.M.P., you can show your support by leaving a 'Like'. We hope this allows our dedicated player builders an opportunity to show off their creations as well as inspire other players to create and submit their own Best Builds.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!