Far Cry 6 Receives A New Overview Trailer Ahead Of Launch

Before the game is officially launched, Ubisoft decided to release a brand new overview trailer for their upcoming first-person shooter, Far Cry 6. This particular trailer gives you a bigger look at the country of Yara, the fictional Caribbean island currently under a dictatorship that you are trying to free through the local rebellion. The over six-minute trailer gives you the story, the gameplay to a degree, and some of the mechanics you'll be using to make your way around and free the people from tyranny. Enjoy the video below as the game will launch on October 7th, 2021.

Set in Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean, players will experience the adrenaline rush and chaos of guerrilla combat as they join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his teenage son Diego – brought to life by Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Breaking Bad) and Anthony Gonzalez (Coco). Development for Far Cry 6 is being led by Ubisoft Toronto.

As local Yaran and military dropout Dani Rojas, players will be swept up in the guerrilla movement as the brutality of Antón's rule reaches new heights and the fire of revolution ignites across the country. Players will be able to choose to play Dani as a woman or a man, and will join forces with a colorful cast of characters, including Clara Garcia, the leader of revolutionary group Libertad, or Juan Cortez, a jaded ex-KGB spy and guerrilla master as they fight their way to take down the tyrant.

To succeed against the overwhelming power of Antón's army, players will embrace the "resolver" spirit, a philosophy of resourcefulness found across Yara, making use of everything and whatever they have to inflict chaos on the regime. Fueled by the creativity of "resolver" mastermind Juan Cortez, Far Cry 6 features a broad and unexpected arsenal of customizable "resolver" weapons and tools. From a motorcycle engine powered minigun to a homing missile throwing backpack, pushing the "resolver" spirit to the limit will grant Dani the power of an entire guerrilla army.