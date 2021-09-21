Fashion Week 2021 Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The Fashion Week 2021 event begins today in Pokémon GO and Niantic has given all of the details on their new Shiny costumed Pokémon releases. Let's get into the details.

Here are the details for this Pokémon GO event:

Date + Time Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time

After a lackluster first event with the less-than-spectacular Psychic Spectacular 2021, finally, we get a lengthy and interesting week of Pokémon GO gameplay. I'm glad to see this lasting the full seven (and change) days because, as you're about to see, there's a hell of a lot to do in the game starting today.

Furfrou will be making its Pokémon GO debut! Some of its different forms will be available in certain regions around the world. Natural Form: Available in the wild globally Matron Trim: Available as a form change globally Dandy Trim: Available as a form change globally Debutante Trim: Available as a form change in the Americas Diamond Trim: Available as a form change in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa Star Trim: Available as a form change in the Asia-Pacific La Reine Trim: Available as a form change in France Kabuki Trim: Available as a form change in Japan Pharaoh Trim: Available as a Form change in Egypt Heart Trim: Stay tuned!

Form Changing will work somewhat like evolution without a power-up. You'll need Candy and will be able to choose which form your Furfrou takes. Think of it sort of like a haircut more than a form with stats changes. As you can see above, some of the forms will be regional, so collecting them all will be for quite the globe-trotter.

The next part of the Season of Mischief Special Research story, Misunderstood Mischief, will unlock. Help Professor Willow study up on how Pokémon like Furfrou—and others that might surprise you—change their appearances!

Could the new form-changing mechanic added to Pokémon GO come into play later on with this research? If we're just getting one Hoopa encounter, I genuinely hope that we don't see Niantic task us with form-changing Hoopa into Hoopa Unbound at the end of this. If we get another Hoopa so we get to keep both, though, bring it on!

Complete Special Research to earn an encounter with the beautifully voiced Meloetta! If you have already accessed the Pokémon GO Fest 2021–exclusive Special Research, completing this new Special Research will instead earn you Meloetta Candy.

This will be exciting for trainers who didn't play GO Fest 2021. For the rest of us, I will say that these Special Researches are generally pretty intense and fun. I still remember how it became suddenly difficult to find the Whismur needed to complete the Jirachi Special Research. Those are some good times right there!

Fashionable Trainers with fashionable Pokémon and more will be appearing at PokéStops throughout the event. Challenge these Trainers to earn rewards!

Oh wow, this somehow slipped my mind during my first read. It looks like we're finally going to see more non-Rocket trainers at stops for the first time since Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto. I wonder if we'll see anyone wearing a "Tax the Elite Four" dress.

Complete Timed Research for a chance to earn encounters with fashionable event-themed Pokémon!

Stay tuned for a breakdown of the tasks and rewards for not only this Fashion Week 2021 Timed Research but also the Meloetta Special Research and the new Misunderstood Mischief task for Pokémon GO.

If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Butterfree, Shiny Sneasel, Shiny Smoochum, Shiny Kirlia, Shiny Shinx, Shiny Croagunk, or Shiny Blitzle—all wearing fashionable costumes! You may encounter Shiny Blitzle without a costume after Fashion Week has concluded, but you won't see Blitzle in the wild very often.

Stay tuned to the rest of Bleeding Cool's coverage to see where each of these costumed Pokémon can be encountered during Fashion Week 2021.

The Pokémon appearing in five-star raids and in Mega Raids will not change from what has been announced previously. The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Smoochum in a fashionable costume, and Shinx in a fashionable costume.

It's a Meowth party in Eggs. Note that Meowth is not only the featured Egg hatch here but Alolan Meowth will also be next week's Spotlight Hour in the final hours of Fashion Week 2021.

Best of luck out there, fellow Pokémon GO players! This looks like it's going to be a fun one.