Feebas Finally Gone From 10KMs? Egg Pool Changes In Pokémon GO

Is the curse of Feebas in 10KM Eggs finally lifted? It appears so. The Pokémon GO Egg pool has shifted, leaving every Egg with the exception of 7KM Gift Eggs and 12KM hatching different Pokémon. Let's take a look at what can now be found in each Egg.
As per the latest Pokémon GO announcement, 2KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:
- Zubat – Shiny capable, full odds
- Poliwag – Shiny capable, full odds
- Cubone – Shiny capable, full odds
- Magikarp – Shiny capable, full odds
- Mareep – Shiny capable, full odds
- Wooper
- Snubbull – Shiny capable, full odds
- Volbeat – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds
- Illumise – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds
- Wailmer – Shiny capable, full odds
- Swablu – Shiny capable, full odds
- Buizel
- Buneary – Shiny capable, full odds
- Snivy
- Tepig
- Oshawott
- Minccino – Shiny capable, full odds
5KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:
- Machop – Shiny capable, full odds
- Farfetch'd – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds
- Seel – Shiny capable, full odds
- Voltorb – Shiny capable, full odds
- Lickitung – Shiny capable, no data yet on odds since its boosted Raid Day
- Kangaskhan – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds
- Tauros – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds
- Eevee – Shiny capable, full odds
- Pineco – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Heracross – Region exclusive
- Corsola – Region exclusive
- Ralts – Shiny capable, full odds
- Aron – Shiny capable, full odds
- Torkoal – Region exclusive
- Feebas – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Tropius – Region exclusive
- Clamperl – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Relicanth – Region exclusive
- Mime Jr. – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Chatot – Region exclusive
- Hippopotas – Shiny capable, full odds
- Carnivine – Region exclusive
- Pansage – Region exclusive
- Pansear – Region exclusive
- Panpour – Region exclusive
- Pachirisu – Region exclusive
- Blitzle
- Roggenrola – Shiny capable, full odds
- Maractus – Region exclusive
- Gothita
- Solosis
- Bouffalant – Region exclusive
Perhaps the most diverse pool and certainly the most dynamic depending on where trainers can travel, the 5KM egg pool shift also brings about news that trainers will find thrilling… Feebas, the bane of the 10KM hatching experience, has been demoted to 5KMs. For too long have Pokémon GO players hoped for a Deino or Gible only to be presented with nine Feebas in a row. It appears those days are finally over.
10KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:
- Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Gible – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Riolu – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Audino
- Timburr – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Darumaka
- Sigilyph – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations.
- Emolga
- Ferroseed – Will be Shiny capable starting early November
- Klink – Shiny capable, boosted odds
- Elgyem
- Litwick
- Axew
- Golett
- Rufflet
Notably, Deino and Absol have shifted to 12KM Strange Eggs.