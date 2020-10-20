Feebas Finally Gone From 10KMs? Egg Pool Changes In Pokémon GO

Is the curse of Feebas in 10KM Eggs finally lifted? It appears so. The Pokémon GO Egg pool has shifted, leaving every Egg with the exception of 7KM Gift Eggs and 12KM hatching different Pokémon. Let's take a look at what can now be found in each Egg.

As per the latest Pokémon GO announcement, 2KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:

Zubat – Shiny capable, full odds

Poliwag – Shiny capable, full odds

Cubone – Shiny capable, full odds

Magikarp – Shiny capable, full odds

Mareep – Shiny capable, full odds

Wooper

Snubbull – Shiny capable, full odds

Volbeat – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds

Illumise – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds

Wailmer – Shiny capable, full odds

Swablu – Shiny capable, full odds

Buizel

Buneary – Shiny capable, full odds

Snivy

Tepig

Oshawott

Minccino – Shiny capable, full odds

5KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:

Machop – Shiny capable, full odds

Farfetch'd – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds

Seel – Shiny capable, full odds

Voltorb – Shiny capable, full odds

Lickitung – Shiny capable, no data yet on odds since its boosted Raid Day

Kangaskhan – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds

Tauros – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations. Shiny capable, full odds

Eevee – Shiny capable, full odds

Pineco – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Heracross – Region exclusive

Corsola – Region exclusive

Ralts – Shiny capable, full odds

Aron – Shiny capable, full odds

Torkoal – Region exclusive

Feebas – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Tropius – Region exclusive

Clamperl – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Relicanth – Region exclusive

Mime Jr. – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Chatot – Region exclusive

Hippopotas – Shiny capable, full odds

Carnivine – Region exclusive

Pansage – Region exclusive

Pansear – Region exclusive

Panpour – Region exclusive

Pachirisu – Region exclusive

Blitzle

Roggenrola – Shiny capable, full odds

Maractus – Region exclusive

Gothita

Solosis

Bouffalant – Region exclusive

Perhaps the most diverse pool and certainly the most dynamic depending on where trainers can travel, the 5KM egg pool shift also brings about news that trainers will find thrilling… Feebas, the bane of the 10KM hatching experience, has been demoted to 5KMs. For too long have Pokémon GO players hoped for a Deino or Gible only to be presented with nine Feebas in a row. It appears those days are finally over.

10KM eggs can hatch the following Pokémon:

Shinx – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Gible – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Riolu – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Audino

Timburr – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Darumaka

Sigilyph – Region exclusive, only available to Pokémon GO trainers in certain locations.

Emolga

Ferroseed – Will be Shiny capable starting early November

Klink – Shiny capable, boosted odds

Elgyem

Litwick

Axew

Golett

Rufflet

Notably, Deino and Absol have shifted to 12KM Strange Eggs.