Ferocious Confirmed For Full Launch This December

Get ready to explore a dinosaur-filled island as you attempt to save your brother, as Ferocious will launch in early December

Article Summary Ferocious launches December 4, 2025 on Steam with no Early Access phase—full game on day one.

Experience an intense FPS where you battle mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas on a wild island.

Survive by crafting weapons and gear from resources found in a dynamic, unpredictable environment.

Play as refugee San, using strategy and wits to rescue his brother while facing prehistoric dangers.

Indie game developer OMYOG and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the release date for their dinosaur FPS title, Ferocious. The team dropped a new trailer and revealed that the full game will launch on PC via Steam on December 4, 2025. No Early Access schenanigans, no demos, just getting right to having the game out in time for the holidays. You can check out the latest trailer above as we now wait out the next two weeks for the game's official launch to happen.

Ferocious

Wake up on an uncharted island where the world feels alive and unpredictable. From ancient ruins to apex predators, every element of the environment shapes your fight for survival. Explore, adapt, and use the island's dangers to your advantage. This isn't just a setting—it's a relentless, ever-changing force that challenges and rewards those who dare to uncover its secrets. Engage in relentless combat with mercenaries, dinosaurs, and mechas in a dynamic FPS adventure. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience.

Refugee brothers San and Maung are capsized by a monster on their way to Japan and become stranded on a mysterious island filled with prehistoric life. After Maung is captured by the ruthless company Manifesto, San must set out to find his brother and survive against the island's many deadly threats. Craft weapons and gear using resources from the environment to adapt to any challenge. Tailor your arsenal to suit your approach. Every fight delivers a high-stakes, unforgettable experience. Explore carefully to uncover hidden paths, secrets, and essential gear. Turn the wild to your advantage: control dinosaurs to attack enemies, open paths, or infiltrate guarded areas. Every encounter is an opportunity — or a threat.

