Festival Of Colors 2022 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO
The next Pokémon GO event begins today. The Festival of Colors brings a new Alolan Pokémon to the game today with Oricorio, which will arrive with different region-based "Styles" which can be found in different places in the world. Let's take a look at what's happening with this event which starts today at 10 AM.
Here are the full details for the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon GO:
- Date and time: Today, Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.
- Where can Oricorio be found? Oricorio's Styles will be region-based. Here's where each can be found:
- Baile Style Oricorio: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.
- Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: The Americas.
- Pa'u Style Oricorio: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands.
- Sensu Style Oricorio: The Asia-Pacific region.
- Wild Spawns: Oricorio (region-based), Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Slugma, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, Fletchling, Beautifly as a rare spawn, Dustox as a rare spawn, and Alomomola as a rare spawn.
- Raids:
- Tier One: Jigglypuff, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, Rockruff
- Tier Three: Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, Druddigon
- Tier Five: Therian Forme Tornadus with a Shiny release
- Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny
- Field Research encounters: Oricorio, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Sand Cloak Burmy.
- Global Event Bonuses:
- Lure Modules will be active for three hours.
- Taking GO Snapshots will lead to photobomb.
- Event within an event: From Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 10 AM, the following will be available for Trainers in India only:
- India Regional Challenge: Trainers in India will be able to work together in a Regional Challenge. Once they catch over 2M Pokémon, all Trainers in India will enjoy a 2x Catch Candy bonus for the remainder of the event.
- India Regional Event Box: Trainers in India will be able to purchase a celebratory box containing a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module, and a Mossy Lure Module for 125 PokéCoins.