Festival Of Colors 2022 Event Begins Today In Pokémon GO

The next Pokémon GO event begins today. The Festival of Colors brings a new Alolan Pokémon to the game today with Oricorio, which will arrive with different region-based "Styles" which can be found in different places in the world. Let's take a look at what's happening with this event which starts today at 10 AM.

Here are the full details for the Festival of Colors 2022 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Today, Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Date and time : Today, Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time.

Where can Oricorio be found? Oricorio's Styles will be region-based. Here's where each can be found: Baile Style Oricorio: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: The Americas. Pa'u Style Oricorio: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands. Sensu Style Oricorio: The Asia-Pacific region.

Wild Spawns: Oricorio (region-based), Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Slugma, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, Fletchling, Beautifly as a rare spawn, Dustox as a rare spawn, and Alomomola as a rare spawn.

Oricorio (region-based), Drowzee, Horsea, Gligar, Slugma, Taillow, Trapinch, Turtwig, Croagunk, Fletchling, Beautifly as a rare spawn, Dustox as a rare spawn, and Alomomola as a rare spawn. Raids: Tier One: Jigglypuff, Torchic, Treecko, Mudkip, Rockruff Tier Three: Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Chansey, Umbreon, Druddigon Tier Five: Therian Forme Tornadus with a Shiny release Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Field Research encounters: Oricorio, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Charmander, Alolan Grimer, Castform, Sunny Form Castform, Rainy Form Castform, Snow Form Castform, Plant Cloak Burmy, Trash Cloak Burmy, and Sand Cloak Burmy.

Global Event Bonuses: Lure Modules will be active for three hours. Taking GO Snapshots will lead to photobomb.

Event within an event: From Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 10 AM, the following will be available for Trainers in India only: India Regional Challenge: Trainers in India will be able to work together in a Regional Challenge. Once they catch over 2M Pokémon, all Trainers in India will enjoy a 2x Catch Candy bonus for the remainder of the event. India Regional Event Box: Trainers in India will be able to purchase a celebratory box containing a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module, and a Mossy Lure Module for 125 PokéCoins.

