Festival Of Colors Event Brings Regional Oricorio To Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has announced the arrival of the next Alolan Pokémon. Oricorio will arrive with different "Styles" which can be found in different regions as part of the worldwide event celebrating the Festival of Colors, taking place from Tuesday, March 15th, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time to Sunday, March 20, 2022, at 8:00 PM local time. Let's get into the details.

Here is what we can currently confirm about the Festival of Colors in Pokémon GO:

New Pokémon: Oricorio will arrive, but it Styles will be region-based. Here's where each can be found: Baile Style Oricorio: Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pom-Pom Style Oricorio: The Americas. Pa'u Style Oricorio: African, Asian, Pacific, and Caribbean Islands. Sensu Style Oricorio: The Asia-Pacific region.

Oricorio will arrive, but it Styles will be region-based. Here's where each can be found: Wild Spawns: Oricorio (region-based) Drowzee Horsea Gligar Slugma Taillow Trapinch Turtwig Croagunk Fletchling Beautifly as a rare spawn Dustox as a rare spawn Alomomola as a rare spawn

Raids: Tier One: Jigglypuff Torchic Treecko Mudkip Rockruff Tier Three: Marowak Alolan Marowak Chansey Umbreon Druddigon Tier Five: Therian Forme Tornadus with a Shiny release Mega Raids: Mega Lopunny

Field Research encounters: Oricorio Bulbasaur Squirtle Charmander Alolan Grimer Castform Sunny Form Castform Rainy Form Castform Snow Form Castform Plant Cloak Burmy Trash Cloak Burmy Sand Cloak Burmy

Global Event Bonuses: Lure Modules will be active for three hours. Taking GO Snapshots will lead to photobombs. Niantic doesn't list the Pokémon that will appear but does indicate that it can be Shiny. I tend to think perhaps it will be Smeargle with its Shiny form turned back on, as it is a painting Pokémon, which certainly goes with the color theme.



There will also be an event within the event for Pokémon GO players in India. From Friday, March 18th, 2022 at 10 AM until Sunday, March 20th, 2022 at 10 AM, the following will be available for Trainers in India:

India Regional Challenge: Trainers in India will be able to work together in a Regional Challenge. Once they catch over 2M Pokémon, all Trainers in India will enjoy a 2x Catch Candy bonus for the remainder of the event. India Regional Event Box: Trainers in India will be able to purchase a celebratory box containing a Lucky Egg, a Lure Module, a Rainy Lure Module and a Mossy Lure Module for 125 PokéCoins.