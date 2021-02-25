Fights In Tight Spaces Gets An Early Access Release

Mode 7 and Ground Shatter are bringing close-quarters combat to Early Access as Fights In Tight Spaces is now on Steam. This game will have you harkening back to wanting to be Daredevil fighting a bunch of dudes in a hallway as the game will put you in the position of being the toughest fighter in the room. A very small room, as a matter of fact, as you'll be doing a tactical deck-building title where every move you make in a tiny space matters. Clear out the space of enemies who didn't check the space to see if they'd have room to fight you, as you beat the hell out of everyone standing. The game dropped into Early Access today but doesn't have a proper release date yet. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer.

Fights In Tight Spaces blends deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries. Pick from over 150 cards as you build a deck to suit your play style and your opponents'. Encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead. Control the Space: Use the environment against your adversaries.

Train your Abilities: Build a deck to suit your play style, upgrade your moves, and equip your agent with a range of enhancements.

Protect High-Value-Targets: Use your skills and abilities as you act as bodyguard to VIPs.

Endless Threats: With a new mission each time your play, evolve your tactics, unlock new possibilities, and perfect your strategy to defeat the criminal underworld.

Prove your Worth: Embark on a daily mission and compare your scores to other players on the online leaderboard.