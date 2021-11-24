Fights In Tight Spaces Will Fully Release On December 2nd

Publisher Mode 7 and developer Ground Shatter revealed today they will be releasing the full version of Fights In Tight Spaces. The game has been out in Early Access on steam since February, bringing you all the action of a Netflix show as you fight off tons of bad guys in small and cramped areas in an effort to be the last one standing. You can check out more about he game as it will drop on Xbox and PC on December 2nd, 2021.

Fights In Tight Spaces blends deck-building, turn-based tactics, and thrilling animated fight sequences in classic action-movie settings. Learn to balance your hand, momentum, and positioning to overcome the odds to defeat your adversaries. Pick from over 150 cards as you build a deck to suit your play style and your opponents'. Encounter random events, acquire enhancements (or injuries), and make critical choices about how best to upgrade your agent for the fights ahead. In an era where espionage is handled largely by data-packets being pored over by teams of analysts, Section Eleven's approach is more hands-on, dealing with the sorts of criminal organizations who live and operate outside the realms of electronic communication. When the rest of the intelligence services have failed, they call Section Eleven. As a Section Eleven agent, it is your job to find direct solutions to emerging threats… largely by smashing people's faces into things. Control the Space: Use the environment against your adversaries.

Train your Abilities: Build a deck to suit your play style, upgrade your moves, and equip your agent with a range of enhancements.

Protect High-Value-Targets: Use your skills and abilities as you act as bodyguard to VIPs.

Endless Threats: With a new mission each time your play, evolve your tactics, unlock new possibilities, and perfect your strategy to defeat the criminal underworld.

Prove your Worth: Embark on a daily mission and compare your scores to other players on the online leaderboard.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fights In Tight Spaces (Announcement Trailer) (https://youtu.be/eFvirN-0ync)