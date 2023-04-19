Final Factory Announced For Summer 2023 Release Never Games Limited announced a brand new game this morning as Final Factory is coming to PC platformers this Summer.

Indie developer and publisher Never Games Limited announced this morning that their new game, Final Factory, is coming to PC sometime this Summer. The game will essentially have you in charge of managing a fleet of ships and other designs for a vast empire as you build factories and produce some of the best designs you can to protect yourselves and expand into the cosmos. The announcement comes with the word that they will be releasing a free demo for the game where you can choose between multiple game modes, including a pacifist mode and a suffering mode with different degrees of difficulty. We got more info and the announcement trailer below.

"Final Factory challenges players to create a space-faring empire as vast as the cosmos. A branching skill tree allows players to discover new ways to improve their fleet as well as smooth out the automation of their mega factories. Players will manage interconnected space stations, and massive combat fleets, automating every aspect of their factories, all while defending their empire from alien onslaughts. There's a whole universe to explore in Final Factory, and players will have the entire map open to them in the game's demo. Exploring the distant corners of the universe may net players random loot drops that will benefit their empires."