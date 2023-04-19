Final Factory Announced For Summer 2023 Release
Never Games Limited announced a brand new game this morning as Final Factory is coming to PC platformers this Summer.
Indie developer and publisher Never Games Limited announced this morning that their new game, Final Factory, is coming to PC sometime this Summer. The game will essentially have you in charge of managing a fleet of ships and other designs for a vast empire as you build factories and produce some of the best designs you can to protect yourselves and expand into the cosmos. The announcement comes with the word that they will be releasing a free demo for the game where you can choose between multiple game modes, including a pacifist mode and a suffering mode with different degrees of difficulty. We got more info and the announcement trailer below.
"Final Factory challenges players to create a space-faring empire as vast as the cosmos. A branching skill tree allows players to discover new ways to improve their fleet as well as smooth out the automation of their mega factories. Players will manage interconnected space stations, and massive combat fleets, automating every aspect of their factories, all while defending their empire from alien onslaughts. There's a whole universe to explore in Final Factory, and players will have the entire map open to them in the game's demo. Exploring the distant corners of the universe may net players random loot drops that will benefit their empires."
- A network as vast as the cosmos: Custom design space stations and network them together using a variety of logistics items and careful planning. Create megastructures like Dyson Spheres and Dark Star Gates to supercharge your factory and delve deeper into the unexplored reaches of space.
- A well-oiled machine: Set up automation to make all aspects of your stations run like clockwork. Manage your factories and fleets and keep them working together to ensure continued expansion.
- A Universe to Discover: Explore the vast cosmos and all it contains, from stars to planets and even black holes. Discover new technologies through the branching research system to continue your exploits. Venturing out amongst the stars has its benefits as well; random loot drops can be found throughout the reaches that can benefit your factory.
- Protect your factory: Hostile aliens may wish to stop your building and expansion. Take them on in intergalactic combat that blends fleet gameplay and bullet hell combat. Learn from your enemies as you defeat them and unlock obelisks to upgrade your ships and gain access to ancient portals for faster travel.