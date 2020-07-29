Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Goes Back To FF1 In Latest Event

Square Enix is going back where it all began as Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' latest event takes players back to the first Final Fantasy. As if through a time machine, or, you know, just through adding new assets, the developed have gone all the way back to the original 1987 classic for this latest event. Starting today and running all the way to August 11th, players can summon an exclusive character from the original game and earn valuable rewards and bonuses. What's more, from now until August 7th, all players can perform a free 10x Summon. Which guarantees an MR unit or better, once per day for a total of ten free summons, which will come in handy throughout the game. You can read more about the event below.

Players can summon the brand-new UR unit Warrior of Light from Final Fantasy I for a limited-time. Warrior of Light can perform the powerful Limit Burst "Crystal Braver." The UR Vision Card "Death Machine," featuring the infamous enemy from Final Fantasy I, is also available to summon. During the collaboration period, players can perform a 3 Step-Up Summon which guarantees a Light Element UR Unit on Step 3. FFI High Difficulty Ex-Quest – Players can earn the "Armor of Light" Crafting Recipe by clearing this FFI-themed High Difficulty Ex-Quest.

All players can earn up to 2,500 Visiore, a Rare Summon Ticket, Rainbow Vision Sphere and more by simply logging into the game daily. Summer 2020 Facebook Lottery Giveaway – Players who like the official War Of The Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Facebook page and react to the specific campaign post will have a chance to win up to 50,000 Visiore. Check out the official Facebook page for additional details.