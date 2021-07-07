Final Fantasy XI Launches Celebration Ahead Of 20th Anniversary

Square Enix has revealed plans for a new in-game celebration for Final Fantasy XI ahead of the game's official 20th Anniversary. The team is throwing a "We Are Vana'Diel" event that comes with its own website as well as forming a center of celebration to visit, as the long-running MMO slowly counts down to this monumental milestone. The event debuts with three different sections, all of which we have for you below, that highlight various aspects of the game and its history throughout the years. This is a pretty cool thing they're setting up as there were times it seemed like the game would never reach this point, especially after launching Final Fantasy XIV. It's cool to see it thrive two decades later.

WE REMEMBER VANA'DIEL – Explore the rich and storied history of the world of Final Fantasy XI through this interactive timeline, which recaps major events and announcements for the game, highlights in-game stories and content adventurers may fondly remember, and showcases behind-the-scenes commentary from the development and operations teams. The timeline will be updated periodically with additional staff commentary.

WE DISCUSS VANA'DIEL – Final Fantasy XI Producer Akihiko Matsui is joined by various guests with deep ties to the game to speak about their memories and experiences in Vana'diel. The first of these conversations features Hiromichi Tanaka, producer of Final Fantasy XI from the beginning of development until 2012—additional discussions will be added in future website updates.

WE ILLUSTRATE VANA'DIEL – Beautiful illustrations and artwork created throughout the years for Final Fantasy XI come together in this special gallery—enjoy the work of Yoshitaka Amano, Tetsuya Nomura, and other talented creators who brought Final Fantasy XI to life through art. Artwork will be added to the gallery through periodic updates, with showcased artwork also being available for download as PC wallpapers.