Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker Releases Benchmark Software & Roadmap

Square Enix revealed details this morning of some new benchmark software that will be released ahead of Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker. Essentially, the update that will be going into the game soon is the first of many steps to set up the addition of the next expansion of the game this November.

According to the developers, the benchmark software features an updated character creator feature that includes the option to create male Viera characters. Which is the new playable race to be added in Endwalker. So already you're getting options for the future of the game ahead of time to help build your own story going into the chaos. You can read more notes about the upcoming content roadmap below, and full details of the new software can be found here.

July – August Make it Rain Campaign – Beginning July 19 and running through August 11, players can obtain the new "vexed" emote by completing event quests while also earning bonus Manderville Gold Saucer Points (MGP) from Gold Saucer activities.

This summer-themed seasonal event will return for a limited-time starting from August 13. The Rising – Marking the 8th anniversary of Final Fatasy XIV: A Realm Reborn's release, The Rising is set to begin on August 27. September – October Final Fatasy XV Collaboration Event – Players can look forward to the return of the popular event that brings Final Fatasy XV hero Noctis Lucis Caelum to the world of Hydaelyn. From September 13, players who have reached level 50 and completed the main scenario quest "The Ultimate Weapon" can participate to earn numerous rewards, including Noctis' hairstyle and outfit, the four-person Regalia mount, and more. Players who had previously completed this quest can once again experience this questline and adventure alongside Noctis.

Endwalker early access beings on November 19 and allows players who have pre-ordered the game to begin their adventures ahead of the official release on November 23, 2021. Post-Launch Events – Additional seasonal events are scheduled to land in the months following the release of Endwalker, such as All Saints' Wake beginning in late November, the Starlight Celebration in December, and Heavensturn to ring in the new year.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER Benchmark Trailer (https://youtu.be/IkC1r0eJZ-c)