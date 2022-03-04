Final Fantasy XIV Online Drops New Patch Info For April 2022

Square Enix has released new information for its latest patch for Final Fantasy XIV Online, which will be released in April 2022. This next patch, which will be 6.1, is set to provide content for everything they can across the board as they're essentially doing a rising tide to being everything up equally. That includes new quests, new roles, a new dungeon, new trials, and a number of other additions. You can check them all out below along with notes from the team about future updates after 6.1. No official release date has been set for it,only that it will appear in mid-April.

Final Fantasy XIV Online Patch 6.1 New Main Scenario Quests – Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light.

– Patch 6.1 will mark the start of a new chapter for Warriors of Light. "Tataru's Grand Endeavor" – The spotlight falls upon Tataru in this new sidequest series, which will begin in Patch 6.1 and run until Patch 6.5.

– The spotlight falls upon Tataru in this new sidequest series, which will begin in Patch 6.1 and run until Patch 6.5. New Role Quest – An additional story will become available after completing all Endwalker role quests.

An additional story will become available after completing all Endwalker role quests. PvP Updates – New PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict, PvP action updates, and a new rewards system will be implemented.

New PvP content known as Crystalline Conflict, PvP action updates, and a new rewards system will be implemented. New Housing Area – Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase.

Plots in Empyreum, the new Ishgardian residential district, will become available for purchase. The Unending Codex – A new glossary of characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 can be unlocked in the main scenario of Patch 6.1. All characters and terms will not be immediately available, with new entries added as the story unfolds.

– A new glossary of characters and terms up through Patch 6.0 can be unlocked in the main scenario of Patch 6.1. All characters and terms will not be immediately available, with new entries added as the story unfolds. New Dungeon – Further details to be announced at a later date.

– Further details to be announced at a later date. New Trial – The Endsinger's Aria.

– The Endsinger's Aria. New Unreal Trial – Ultima's Bane (Unreal).

– Ultima's Bane (Unreal). New 24-Player Alliance Raid – Myths of the Realm #1.

– Myths of the Realm #1. Miscellaneous Updates – Additional content including job adjustments, New Game+ for Endwalker and a portion of 6.1, new Hrothgar hairstyles, more glamour plates, the ability to try on items from the Final Fantasy XIV Online Store and more. Further details for revisions to the A Realm Reborn main scenario content were also revealed. Among them, the new Duty Support system, based off the existing Trust system, will be implemented for A Realm Reborn (2.0) content in Patch 6.1. With this new system, all 4-player main scenario dungeons and trials will be able to be completed with NPCs. The Duty Support System will also be expanded in future updates to support Patch 2.x content, as well as Heavensward expansion content and beyond. New Ultimate Duty – A new Ultimate challenge, Dragonsong's Reprise, is coming in Patch 6.11

A new Ultimate challenge, Dragonsong's Reprise, is coming in Patch 6.11 Side Story Quests – Various new side story quests will launch including the "Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures" in Patch 6.15 and "Omega: Beyond the Rift" sometime in the Patch 6.1x series.

Various new side story quests will launch including the "Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures" in Patch 6.15 and "Omega: Beyond the Rift" sometime in the Patch 6.1x series. New Tribal Quests – Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs.

– Starting with Patch 6.15, players will be able to experience new Arkasodara tribe quests for battle classes and jobs. New Custom Deliveries – Ameliance Leveilleur Custom Deliveries coming with Patch 6.15.

Ameliance Leveilleur Custom Deliveries coming with Patch 6.15. Data Center Travel – Planned for Patch 6.18, Data Center Travel will allow players to visit Worlds in different logical data centers within the same physical data center.