Final Fantasy XIV Will Arrive On Xbox In Spring 2024

You'll be able to enjoy all the fun of the popular Square Enix MMORPG on your Xbox, as Final Fantasy XIV is coming to the platform in 2024.

Well, we now know when Xbox players will be getting Final Fantasy XIV, as Square Enix will release the game for the console next Spring. The word came down at Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest yesterday when Xbox's Phil Spencer made a surprise appearance as part of the reveal, which you can see a clip of it below appearing next to Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida and Square Enix CEO Takashi Kiryu. THe Xbox version will be on Series X|S, it will be 4K-ready, have faster loading times, and support cross-play. What's more, they will be holding an Open Beta for it very soon as it's expected to launch with the Patch 6.5x series. We got more info below from Xbox Wire.

"Final Fantasy XIV takes place in the world of Hydaelyn – a vibrant planet blessed by the Light of the Crystal. Amid azure seas, encompassing the westernmost of the Three Great Continents, there lies a realm embraced by gods and forged by heroes. Her name — Eorzea. It is here that your tale begins to unfold. Beckoned by the Mothercrystal — the source of all life — you must embark upon a quest to deliver the land from an eternity of Darkness. As an online massively multiplayer role-playing game, FFXIV offers a realm where you and 27 million adventurers worldwide can embark on epic quests together. Filled with bustling cities, towering forests, and deadly deserts, FFXIV's constantly updated, and ever-engaging world takes you to the far reaches of the land and beyond, with a captivating and ongoing story. But it isn't just about defeating massive monsters with your personalized Warrior of Light. You can also gather materials and craft items, enjoy series staples including Chocobos, Moogles, and Airships, enjoy a day of mini-games and mahjong at the Gold Saucer, and even buy a house."

"If all this sounds a bit overwhelming, never fear! Though initially designed to be played online with others, FFXIV includes a feature called the Duty Support system that enables tackling content with a party of NPC allies as opposed to other players. In fact, by the time the open beta launches it'll be possible to complete all the main story dungeons from A Realm Reborn through Endwalker solo, enabling you to comfortably experience the stories of Eorzea on their own."

