Final Fury Announces New "Tides Of Vygor" Update

Final Fury has a major update being added to the VR fighting game, as the Tides of Vygor update brings a number of additions today

Article Summary Final Fury's Tides of Vygor update unleashes new special attacks, moves, and combos for VR fighters.

Ranked Events launch with weekend tournaments offering exclusive cosmetics and leaderboard rewards.

Players can dive into faster, more tactical VR fighting with Dive Kick, Uppercut, and Vygor specials.

Experience arcade-style, cross-platform multiplayer with smooth rollback netcode on Quest and Steam VR.

Kluge Interactive has revealed more details about the next update being added to Final Fury, as the game is being developed in Early Access. The Tides of Vygor update will be released today, adding several new features and abilities, as well as special attacks to help amp up each round of combat. As well as special prizes and bonuses for winning matches against other people. We have the dev notes below about it as the game is strill in EA on Meta Quest.

Final Fury – Tides Of Vygor

The Tides of Vygor update sharpens the fighting experience with refined flow and new gameplay layers. Players can now unleash the Dive Kick, Uppercut, and a full set of Vygor-powered special attacks that open up new creative combos and defensive options alike. This update also marks the start of Ranked Events, a series of weekend tournaments that give players a reason to keep coming back to the arena. Each event features unique cosmetics and avatar rewards for competitors, with bonus prizes for the top performers. December's calendar includes the storm-fueled Tides of Vygor and a festive year-end showdown, Festive Fury.

You Are the Fighter: Throw punches, block, and dodge with your whole body. Final Fury delivers fast, physical first-person VR combat that makes you feel every hit.

Throw punches, block, and dodge with your whole body. Final Fury delivers fast, physical first-person VR combat that makes you feel every hit. Arcade Fighting, Reimagined for VR: Built as a love letter to classic fighting games, Final Fury combines strategic depth with the raw intensity of full-body VR gameplay.

Built as a love letter to classic fighting games, Final Fury combines strategic depth with the raw intensity of full-body VR gameplay. Ranked Events: Join weekend events and climb the leaderboard for exclusive cosmetics and bragging rights.

Join weekend events and climb the leaderboard for exclusive cosmetics and bragging rights. Vygor-Enhanced Specials: Unleash new Dive Kicks, Uppercuts, and energy-charged Vygor attacks that give every fighter new ways to dominate the arena.

Unleash new Dive Kicks, Uppercuts, and energy-charged Vygor attacks that give every fighter new ways to dominate the arena. Cross-Platform Multiplayer with Rollback Netcode: Fight friends or rivals across Meta Quest and Steam VR with smooth, responsive online play.

