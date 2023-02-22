Flakes Power Becomes Lates Addition To Fortnite Icon Series Epic Games has decided to add streamer Flakes Power to the list of people in the Fortnite Icon Series, with new gear and more.

Fans of content creator Flakes Power will be happy to see that Epic Games have decided to make him the latest addition to the Fortnite Icon Series. His series set will be available starting on February 25th at 7pm ET, but those looking to have fun in advance will be able to participate in the Super Flakes Cup starting February 23rd to snag the outfit you see below. Along with and Electric Crescents Pickaxe and Electro-Crest Back Bling ahead of time. We got more info and the trailer below about this brand-new addition.

"Flakes Power is a beloved content creator in Brazil and we are thrilled to have him join the Fortnite Icon Series where he will be introduced to even more of Fortnite's global community," explains Leao Carvalho, Publishing Director of Epic Games for Brazil. "Following Emicida's appearance in the Soundwave Series last year, Flakes Power's arrival continues our celebration of Brazilian players, community and culture."

"I am very happy with this opportunity to be immortalized within the game where I made my story up until today," said Flakes Power. "I have five years of hard work and adventures with Fortnite on a journey that has opened doors in my life that I never imagined. I want to thank you back for everything this game has given me, and not just the game, but the whole community that has always been there for me. It's not just about my efforts, but what we've built together."

Flakes Power Icon Series Set in Item Shop: The Flakes Power Outfit, which has the built-in Get Flakey Emote, includes the default Style and the drawn-to-life Phantom Power Style. Also coming to the Item Shop are the Electro-Crest Back Bling and the Electric Crescents Pickaxe, which includes the Phantom Power alt Style.

Party up with friends and jump into handpicked Creative islands such as Flakes Deathrun 3.0, Hero 1v1 Build Battle, and more! Starting today, these Creative islands will be rotating in the Epic Pick's Discover row. For a full list of experiences and their island codes, check out the Fortnite blog. Super Flakes Cup – Duos Zero Build Tournament: Compete in the Super Flakes Cup on February 23 for an opportunity to unlock the Flakes Power Outfit and Electro-Crest Back Bling before they hit the Item Shop. Players who earn at least eight points can unlock the Flakes Tag Spray, and for earning at least sixteen points, the Hello Hello Emoticon.