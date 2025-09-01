Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Butter By The Fish, Flick Shot Rogues, Noodlecake

Flick Shot Rogues Confirms Mid-September Launch Date

Flick Shot Rogues finally has a new release date, as the roguelike dungeon crawler title will be out in a couple of weeks on Steam

Article Summary Flick Shot Rogues launches mid-September after an earlier demo and brief release delay

Slingshot roguelike gameplay lets you plan, aim, and shoot your hero through explosive dungeon challenges

Unlock new heroes, items, relics, and game-changing curses as you strategize to conquer the island

Explore sun-drenched beaches and trap-filled jungles with adaptable replayability in each run

Indie game developer Butter By The Fish and publisher Noodlecake have confirmed the official launch date for Flick Shot Rogues, as it arrives later this month. After having a demo out ewarlier this year and pushing the release date back a bit, we now know the game will be released on September 17, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer above while we wait the next two weeks.

Flick Shot Rogues

Plan, Aim, shoot! Flick Shot Rogues is a super-satisfying roguelike dungeon crawler about lining up the perfect shot to send your hero spinning across the board. Trigger wickedly explosive combos and blast the battlefield apart on your journey to conquer the island. Chain together ridiculous combos, unlock characters, items, and skills, and conquer the island! Collect powerful items, talents, and curses, each with unique and game-changing effects. Brave the risks of the curse and supercharge your run with game-breaking interactions. The mix of enemies and collectibles reshuffles after each run, so make sure to adapt your strategy accordingly!

Trigger wickedly explosive combos and blast the battlefield apart, but don't be hasty – a misfire could spell your doom! Death is not the end! Each new journey across the island will reshuffle the enemies and offer different rewards. Rise to the challenge and adapt your strategy accordingly! Collect powerful items, talents, and curses, each with unique and game-changing effects. Brave the risks of the curse and supercharge your run with game-breaking interactions.

Explore The First Two Biomes: Discover the secrets of the sun-drenched beach and the shrouded, trap-filled jungle!

Discover the secrets of the sun-drenched beach and the shrouded, trap-filled jungle! Assemble Your Team: Recruit your first two heroes from a roster of three (with five heroes available in the full game) and embark on your adventure!

Recruit your first two heroes from a roster of three (with five heroes available in the full game) and embark on your adventure! Master Powerful Relics: Experiment with four distinct relics from the full set of eight, each offering new powers for you to command.

Experiment with four distinct relics from the full set of eight, each offering new powers for you to command. Test Your Skills: Challenge yourself with two of the ten difficulty levels the full game has to offer!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!