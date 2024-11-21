Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Flint: Treasure of Oblivion, Savage Level

Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion Drops First Short Teaser Trailer

Check out the first in a series of short teaser trailers for Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion, as the game will be released in mid-December

Article Summary Explore Flint: Treasure Of Oblivion with its first short teaser trailer.

Join Captain Flint on a journey for treasure in a turn-based RPG.

Engage in strategic combat using dice rolls and unique crew abilities.

Immerse in a historically-inspired piracy world with comic book narrative.

Microids and developer Savage Level have released the first in a series of short trailers for Flint: Treasure of Oblivion ahead of the game's launch in December. It looks like the team has moved into the rapid-fire promotion phase before the game comes out, as we literally have the first in what looks to be a series of trailers that are less than 30 seconds. Enjoy the trailer above as the game arrives on December 17.

Flint: Treasure of Oblivion

Prepare to embark alongside Captain Flint, his second-in-command Billy Bones, and his crew of old salts in search of a legendary treasure promising freedom and fortune. With its original narrative using traditional comic strips as a narrative medium, Flint: Treasure of Oblivion delivers adventure but also strategic depth thanks to its turn-based combat mechanics, refreshing the genre's foundations by drawing on mechanics from role-playing and board games, notably through dice rolls. When players build their crew, each member brings unique skills to use, allowing them to adapt their strategy to their style of gameplay. During the tactical phases, players can use skill and attribute cards to improve their crew members and gain an advantage over their opponents. Hoist the mainsail and set off to discover the secrets buried in the distant lands of Flint: Treasure of Oblivion.

Turn-Based Tactical Combat: A good preparation is key! Choose your crew members with unique abilities, obtain new skills, improve your dices. During the tactical phases, use cards to trigger skills and attributes and influence the fight with dice throws.

Comic Book Narrative: Enjoy a narrative which, beyond the usual codes of comics (onomatopoeia, speech bubbles), offers players original and dynamic comic strips.

Exploration: Discover a magnificent world, from the French city of Saint-Malo to the exotic landscapes of central America. Visit diverse environments (cities, camps, jungles, caves…) powered by Unreal Engine 5.

Historically-Inspired Piracy World: The game faithfully recreates a world of piracy, incorporating historical elements (language, costumes, weapons), making the experience even more immersive

