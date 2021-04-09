Florida Man Board Game Stirs Up Some Newsworthy Laughs

Hey! You! Do you like reading about Florida in the news? Is the state really as wacky as you have come to believe? Ask any person who lives in the Sunshine State and they'll likely tell you it is. This can be corroborated thanks to the Sunshine Laws, which freely expose many state and federal court cases to the press, leading to the infamous and legendary "Florida Man" stories coming to light. And JJACKD Games has made a board game out of this! Isn't that absurdly wonderful?

The Florida Man board game contains the following components:

A game board, shaped like the great state of Florida

Ten cardboard cutout figures shaped like t-shirts you'd find in said state, complete with standees

Thirty tokens marked A, B, and C (ten of each)

A bunch of cards which have two true "Florida Man" headlines and one false one on them

A rule sheet, with basic and advanced rules

The rules of Florida Man are quite simple: each player chooses a shirt figure, places it on the board, then takes turns reading headlines off a card. There are two true headlines and one fake one. If the reader's opponents guess correctly (by way of setting a token that corresponds with the headline they choose), they move up a space (out of seven), and the first person to do so wins!

This game looks quite solid, with so many different headline cards available. Such headlines as "Florida Woman dressed as fire-breathing mermaid sets herself on fire", or "Florida Man wearing homemade knife necklace stabs neighbor" are, by all means, worthy of a chuckle or two. The only gripe we can really find for a game as simple as this is that the false headline is written in a dark-ish red while the true headlines are in black, making it difficult for those unlucky few who are colorblind to be quite able to make out which headline is the fake news.

If you're interested in getting ahold of this game, you can do so on UltraPro's website by clicking here. Are you from Florida? Are you actually Florida Man? Don't lie – we know. We know. But let us know in the comments below!