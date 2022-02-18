Food Truck Empire Announced For PC Release Sometime This Year

Movie Games announced this week their upcoming game Food Truck Empire will be coming out sometime in 2022 for PC. The game will be a part of Steam Next fest from February 21st-28th, as you'll be able to take a crack at building up your own fleet of trucks in a free demo to help take over this town with your own brand of food on the go. Enjoy the trailer and info below about the game as we look forward to seeing who wants to try our new item: Pizza Hot Dog in a cup.

Become the king of street food with your own fleet of mobile kitchens. Manage menus, customize your trucks, and hit the streets. Discover many different cities across our version of the United States. Find your customers, fill their bellies, and build your Food Truck Empire! Experience living cities, with changing times of day, events, and opportunities. Each district is inhabited by different people with different tastes. Will you pick a lunch rush downtown, serving busy bankers with deep pockets? Or focus on the old industrial district with hungry workers by day and partygoers at night? Everyone is looking for a cheap bite.

Your trucks are the heart of your empire, so make sure they look the part. Tweak and customize every element of your truck, from fender to rim. Build the perfect mobile kitchen. In a tiny food truck, every inch matters, so optimize your recipes and production. Design smart layouts that maximize your staff's efficiency. Invest in the best equipment to get the quality your clients deserve! (Or don't.) Start small: with a few "vintage" rust buckets, some dubious recipes, and that one food court behind the gas station. Soon you'll be rollin' in dough and 5-star ratings. Expand across different districts and cities to find new customers with different tastes. Discover new dishes and improve upon tried and tested ones. Every fleet needs a base. Design your HQ, add new departments, and unlock fancy new ways to make people fall in love with your street food.