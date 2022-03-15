For Honor Reveals Year Six Season One To Launch Thursday

Ubisoft revealed new details to Year Six Season One of For Honor as they will officially launch the content this coming Thursday. The season is being called the "Golden Age", which will officially launch on all platforms on March 17th. The story for this one started with a very special relic, an ancient chalice, that will transport you back to the Golden Age of Heathmoor where you will discover the origin of the Wardens through Lord Ramiel. Which is the very first of their kind. We have more info on the season and the season pass below, along with the latest trailer showing off what you can expect from this season.

Players can find out uncover more of the narrative during a new launch event, The Oath of Wyverndale. On top of the event, Phase 1 of For Honor's cross-platform play deployment plan comes at season launch, unifying three player pools for matchmaking across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. For this season, cross-platform play will be available for all multiplayer modes, apart from co-op experiences such as Custom Match (only Phase 1), Arcade, Training Mode, and the campaign. Phase 2 will allow players to group up with cross-platform friends and will come later this year.

The Oath of Wyverndale includes a new game mode, free event pass, lootable weapons, and more. The game mode will take place on the Cathedral Map, where players will team up to challenge the Hero of the Golden Age, Lord Ramiel, in battle. The team that proves worthy of Ramiel's ranks will get the chance to corner the enemy team and finish them off. Beginning in Year 6, a new feature allows players to apply Lord Ramiel's Hero Skin, available at season launch for 25,000 Steel or $11.99. The Battle Pass will also be available at launch with 100 tiers of different rewards reflecting the season's theme.