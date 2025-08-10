Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: 3DClouds, Formula Legends

Formula Legends Drops New Demo Along With Release Date

You can play a free demo of Formula Legends right now on PC and a couple of consoles, as the game will be released in mid-September

Article Summary Formula Legends launches September with a free demo on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S now available

Race iconic cars across 14 historic-inspired tracks with rain, variable weather, and advanced race strategy

Drive 16 legendary car models, 112 liveries, and compete as over 200 drivers inspired by motorsport icons

Customize vehicles, tackle story mode, and climb global leaderboards in Time Attack and custom races

Indie game developer and publisher 3DClouds confirmed the release date for Formula Legends, while also giving players a free demo to check out. First off, the game has its first multi-format demo out right now, which you can play on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S with other players to get a feel for the cars, a couple tracks, and the overall experience ahead of launch. Speaking of which, the game has been confirmed for launch on PC and all three major consoles on September 18, 2025. We have the latest trailer for you here before you dive into the demo.

Formula Legends

Formula Legends is an over-the-spoiler racing game that perfectly blends arcade accessibility with the strategic nuance found at the peak of competitive motorsports. Tyre-wear, fuel consumption, rubbering in of racing lines, damage simulation and changeable weather are just some of the elements that make the moment-to-moment gameplay of Formula Legends challenging, unpredictable and most importantly, fun. Race faithful reimaginings of some of open-wheel racing's most iconic cars across tracks inspired by fan-favorite locations.

Slide into the cockpit of legendary cars spanning decades of motorsport history. 16 unique models, each with 7 different liveries recalling the most iconic teams of all time, for a total of 112 vehicles to experience. Iconic Circuits, Reimagined: Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist.

Race across 14 circuits inspired by historic racing locations, each evolving through the years. From sun-soaked yacht docks to sweeping elevations, these tracks blend nostalgia with a fresh twist. Master Every Element: Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap.

Rain-soaked asphalt, strategic pit stops, and changing eras demand more than just speed. Fine-tune your racecraft, from battery management to slipstreaming, and chase the perfect lap. Legends Behind The Wheel – Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory.

Every era has its heroes. The game features over 200 fictional drivers, inspired by real-life icons, each with custom helmets and skill perks: tire whisperers, wet-weather masters, and pit-stop strategists. Their strengths could be the key to victory. A Journey Through Racing History – Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history.

Story Mode invites you to relive the defining moments of Formula racing. Compete in era-based championships, master legendary cars, and carve your name into history. Customize & Compete – Create your own custom races and championships, climb the global leaderboards in Time Attack, and personalize your ride with modding support—from liveries to helmets and trackside sponsors.

