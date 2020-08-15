Fortnite Is Getting A New DC Comics Bundle Pack This Fall

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and Epic Games have announced a new DC Comics bundle coming to Fortnite this fall. The two companies have been working together to put in DC properties here and there, most recently they added Aquaman and Black Manta, as well as their own version of Atlantis in the middle of the map (although it's called another name, everyone knows its Atlantis). So it isn't too surprising to see them continue that relationship. The bundle will be called "The Last Laugh" and will be a villains-centric release. inside the pack you'll be getting a number of items to help you in the game and also give you some bragging rights to show stuff off. It includes three outfits in the form of The Joker, Poison Ivy, and Midas Rex. You get three Back Blings with the Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, and Midas Crest. You'll also get four Pickaxes called the Bad Joke, The Joker's Revenge, Ivy Axe, and Kingmaker. Along with a Pick a Card Contrail and 1,000 V-Bucks.

Like a lot of additions to Fortnite, everything in here is either a cosmetic or just a bonus to your own personal account. Nothing in the pack will give you any kind of bonuses or a leg-up in the game, you're basically just buying it for style points. The pack will be available for download through the Epic Games Store on PC, as well as for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch when it's released on November 17th, 2020 for $30. It may be a bunch of cosmetics, but considering how popular the DC Comics content they've already added has been, it wouldn't surprise us to see this one sell well.