Fortnite Releases The New Crew Pack – Mecha Cuddle Master

Epic Games has revealed the latest Crew Pack to be added to Fortnite as players can snag the new Mecha Cuddle Master look starting in June. Comprised of steel, and yet, still cuddly, the pink wonder will blast onto the game this Tuesday as players can get their hands on the latest crew outfit and gear. We got more info on it below as those who are signed up to the Battle Pass will be able to get it the minute it drops.

Mecha Cuddle Master — made of steel but still snuggly — is the star of June 2021's Fortnite Crew Pack. In addition to the Mecha Cuddle Master Outfit, this Pack features the sleek Psytronic Bow Back Bling, the fuel-powered Nuzzle Jet Pickaxe, and the decorative Cuddle Mech Wrap. Multiple editions of the Outfit, Back Bling, and Pickaxe were assembled: the pink default Style, the white and black Midnight Style, and the white and red Royale Style. As usual, subscribers have instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass, receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month, plus Fortnite Crew subscribers are eligible to claim a code to get their first three months of Spotify Premium for free. Active Fortnite Crew subscribers will receive June's Crew Pack starting at approximately 1am BST on June 1st, 2021.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass Fortnite Crew subscribers always have instant access to the current Season's Battle Pass, which means active subscribers during the launch of the Chapter 2 Season 7 will automatically get that Season's Battle Pass! Also, if you don't own the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, you'll automatically get access to it if you subscribe while the Season is still running. If you already own the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass, a one-time 950 V-Bucks return will be applied to your account. (The same conditions will apply to the Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass if you purchase prior to subscribing to Fortnite Crew.) Active Fortnite Crew subscribers receive 1,000 V-Bucks every month! These V-Bucks are received on the day of subscribers' billing date*. Signed up on May 28, 2021? You'll be granted 1,000 V-Bucks upon sign-up, then while subscribed, 1,000 V-Bucks on June 28, 2021, on July 28, 2021, and so on.