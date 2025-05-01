Posted in: Epic Games, Fortnite, Games, Video Games | Tagged: star wars

Fortnite Reveals Star Wars Content Returning On May 2

Several new and returning additions have bene announced for Fortnite, as Star Wars: Galactic Battle arrives on Friday, May 2

Article Summary Fortnite launches Star Wars: Galactic Battle Season with new weapons, vehicles, and a unique Battle Pass.

Battle Royale mode introduces weekly Star Wars content, Force Lightning, Lightsabers, and iconic ships to pilot.

LEGO Fortnite adds new Star Wars missions, Rebel Evie, and First Order LEGO Pass with themed rewards.

Rocket League and the Item Shop get Star Wars events, bundles, Outfits like Mace Windu, and exclusive Star Wars Crocs.

Epic Games revealed all of the new content coming to Fortnite and other properties under their banner as Star Wars: Galactic Battle arrives tomorrow. A couple days ago we revealed that they were holding a watch party in the game for Star Wars: Tales Of The Underworld, but that was just the tip of the iceberg for this year's festivities. The two sides have collaborated to bring more content to Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket League, and more. We have the details of it all below as it goes live on May 2, 2025.

Fortnite – Star Wars: Galactic Battle

Battle Royale: Fortnite is bringing its most expansive Star Wars experience to date with a first-ever Star Wars Battle Royale Season – Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE! Every week, the Imperial takeover will feature iconic new and returning weapons, abilities, and vehicles from various Star Wars eras. Players can pilot the Imperial TIE fighters and Rebel Alliance X-wings, train in Force abilities including the all-new Force Lightning, and wield Lightsabers once again – plus, non-lightsaber combat is blasters-only this Season. Players can also earn XP in any Fortnite experience to progress through The Star Wars Battle Pass and unlock free and premium in-game rewards including Outfits for Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, Apprentice Evie, and more.

Fortnite is bringing its most expansive Star Wars experience to date with a first-ever Star Wars Battle Royale Season – Fortnite: GALACTIC BATTLE! Every week, the Imperial takeover will feature iconic new and returning weapons, abilities, and vehicles from various Star Wars eras. Players can pilot the Imperial TIE fighters and Rebel Alliance X-wings, train in Force abilities including the all-new Force Lightning, and wield Lightsabers once again – plus, non-lightsaber combat is blasters-only this Season. Players can also earn XP in any Fortnite experience to progress through The Star Wars Battle Pass and unlock free and premium in-game rewards including Outfits for Emperor Palpatine, General Grievous, Apprentice Evie, and more. LEGO Fortnite: During the Star Wars Festival in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, players can find Rebel Evie within the Festival Grounds for a mission that rewards the Lightsaber Bench while enjoying all of the Star Wars festivities around town! Plus, a new First Order LEGO Pass launches and features Captain Phasma, the First Order Built Kits, and more.

During the Star Wars Festival in LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, players can find Rebel Evie within the Festival Grounds for a mission that rewards the Lightsaber Bench while enjoying all of the Star Wars festivities around town! Plus, a new First Order LEGO Pass launches and features Captain Phasma, the First Order Built Kits, and more. Rocket League: Rocket League takes to hyperspace with a limited-time event from May 2 through May 16 that features two modes, challenges, and rewards all themed around Star Wars! Players can drop into the new 2v2 Car Wars LTM and the returning G-Force Frenzy LTM, unlock ten new items by completing Star Wars Challenges, and check out new, themed items in the Rocket League Shop.

Rocket League takes to hyperspace with a limited-time event from May 2 through May 16 that features two modes, challenges, and rewards all themed around Star Wars! Players can drop into the new 2v2 Car Wars LTM and the returning G-Force Frenzy LTM, unlock ten new items by completing Star Wars Challenges, and check out new, themed items in the Rocket League Shop. Fortnite Item Shop: New and returning galactic goods are coming to the Shop, including Outfits for Mace Windu, Mandalorian Warrior, Darth Jar Jar, and more; the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS + Star Wars Bundle plus other car bundles; and Star Wars Crocs!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!