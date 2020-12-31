Fortnite Teams With Disney+ For A Special 24-Hour Deal

Epic Games and Disney have partnered up for a special 24-hour deal as you have a chance to get two months of Disney+ through Fortnite. The shorthand version of the deal is that you can get those two months by purchasing anything in Fortnite. To be clear, it has to be a purchase using real-world money, not V-Bucks. This means you could buy the crappiest, cheapest, skin in the game and get the streaming service for 60 days. However, you only have until the end of the day tomorrow (December 31sdt, 2020) to make it happen. The full details can be found here, and we have some of the more pressing questions about it below.

DO REAL-MONEY PURCHASES INCLUDE THE PURCHASE OF V-BUCKS? Yes, purchasing any quantity of V-Bucks (regardless of how you purchase your V-Bucks, including via a credit card payment in-game or by redeeming a V-Bucks card you purchased at a retail outlet like Target or Wal-Mart) is considered a real-money purchase. Please note that purchases made using V-Bucks are not eligible. WHERE IS THIS OFFER AVAILABLE? The Disney+ offer from Fortnite is only available to players in the following participating territories: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and United States. Please note that players in Germany are only eligible for a one month trial of Disney+. CAN I GET MULTIPLE DISNEY+ OFFER CODES IF I MAKE MULTIPLE REAL-MONEY PURCHASES IN FORTNITE? Sorry, the offer is limited to only one Disney+ offer code per eligible Fortnite account. WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE DISNEY+ OFFER PERIOD FROM FORTNITE ENDS? Once your offer period concludes, you'll be able to continue enjoying Disney+ as a paid service. You'll automatically be charged the standard monthly rate for a Disney+ subscription in your market, unless you cancel your subscription. Cancel anytime.