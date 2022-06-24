Free Fire To Launch Rampage: United Event Tomorrow

Garena revealed more details this week about the upcoming Rampage: United event coming to Free Fire, as it will launch on Saturday. The team is touting this as the "most exciting" update for the game to date as you'll be able to jump in on June 25th and experience brand new game mode, be able to snag exclusive collections, obtain special rewards, and more. This includes Peak Day, which will feature several new Rampage drops for you to get your hands on. Such as the Mars Warclasher bundle. We have more info on the event below as you can download the game for free on the Apple Store and Google Play.

Free Fire is set to excite fans and players with thrilling in-game activities and rewards as they level up in their fight against the Horizon forces. A refreshed game mode – Rampage United – will go live on June 25, where players can assemble their teams of four to capture the manuscript and gain points across the different zones in the map. Over the last week, fans and players have awakened their power through various Rampage activations, including: Exploring a dedicated event page to rank up through various daily missions and collecting sign-in rewards.

Participating in the Rampage Identity Web event to personalize their characters and assemble their favorite Rampage squad.

Following the Rampage: United storyline through the animation teaser and an imaginative comic series to get Rampage spirit. While fans and players anticipate the arrival of the Rampage: United's Peak day, they can now log into Free Fire to immerse themselves in the dedicated event page and prepare themselves for the final showdown against the Horizon forces. Free Fire fans and players can gear up for the battle with free Rampage: United-themed collectibles such as: Night Blade

Aqua Rogue Bundle

Aqua Backpack

Aqua Loot Box

Thunder Blaze Pin