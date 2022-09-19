Free League Publishing Set To Release Pirate Borg

Free League Publishing revealed they will be publishing the Mörk Borg spinoff TTRPG title, Pirate Borg, set to come out in early 2023. If you've played the previous game, then this should be pretty familiar to you, only instead of dealing with a hellscape, you'll be dealing with those who be damned to the sea in this pirate adventure title. Taking inspiration from a few different sources and mixing it up with some interesting mechanics that will have you feeling like a real pirate from the comfort of the gaming table. We have more info from the team below about this latest entry. However, we're guessing we won't get a proper release date until sometime this Winter.

Pirate Borg is a game about being a greedy, filthy scoundrel. No prey, no pay. Find a ship. Recruit some crew. Raid, pillage, plunder, and otherwise pilfer your weasley black guts out. Get a bigger ship. Kill some things. Upgrade your ship. Sneak into a fort. Raid a port. Acquire treasure. Bury said treasure. Become infamous. Search for someone else's treasure. Flee in terror from unfathomable creatures from the deep. Drink all of the rum. Die on the high seas. Roll a new character and do it all again… For dead men tell no tales, so better get a live one as fast as you can. Included in the 166 page book are eight character classes, easy-to-learn naval combat rules, stats for 18 vessels, 80+ NPCs & monsters, 90+ system agnostic tables, and The Curse of Skeleton Point, a sandbox style adventure with eleven pirate-themed locations. Each copy also includes a double-sided folded map. The game is written and illustrated by Luke Stratton, also known as Limithron, who is known for his pirate-themed battle maps.