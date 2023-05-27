Free-To-Play FPS Title World Boss Arrives In Late June PlaySide Studios have confirmed that the full 1.0 version of the PvP first-person shooter World Boss is coming out in late June,

Indie game developer and publisher PlaySide Studios have confirmed this week that their free-to-play PvP first-person shooter World Boss will release this June. So far, the game has been in Early Access for people to try out, as they have worked in partnership with Lannan 'LazarBeam' Eacott and Harley 'Fresh' Fresh to promote the game. Its had some mixed reviews, but to be fair, it isn't complete. That will all change shortly, as Version 1.0 will drop on June 27th, 2023. We got more info on the full version below.

"Join Fresh and LazarBeam in the battle for the World Boss crown in this fast-paced casual FPS. Sixteen players duke it out in semi-persistent lobbies as they level up, select custom arsenals of weapons and perks, and climb the leaderboard to become "World Boss." With a focus on skill and experimentation, this unique mix of io-inspired gameplay and roguelike progression is a lightweight and accessible multiplayer experience for all ages. How long can you hold the crown? Show your support for your favorite content creators Fresh and LazarBeam through the new Founder's Packs, which have been designed in partnership with both creators to bring their vision to life! Rep exclusive cosmetics and give yourself a jump start in the Battle Pass with the FRESH and LAZARBEAM Founder's Packs."

An all-new Arena with diverse biomes, new gameplay options, and enhanced graphical fidelity.

ADS for most weapons for enhanced accuracy.

The ability for players to sprint.

Total Perk overhaul alongside new Perks, including Boss Killer, Airborne Aggression, and Ratman.

Party Join allows players to join up with and fight against up to four of their friends.

The ability for dominant World Bosses to plant Corruption Bombs and destroy areas of the map… and even end the match…

And post-launch, players can expect a new way to earn Boss Bucks via in-game challenges.

