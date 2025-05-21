Posted in: Games, Mattel, Mobile Games | Tagged: mattel, Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked, Uken Games

Free-To-Play Title Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked Announced

Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked has been annoucned, as we're getting a match game featuring several iconic game and toy IPs

Article Summary Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked is a new free-to-play mobile match game featuring iconic Mattel brands.

The game brings together favorites like Barbie, Hot Wheels, UNO, Fisher-Price, and Masters of the Universe.

Players match toys and characters in puzzle-filled levels, unlocking items and animations as they progress.

Developed with Uken Games, the title celebrates Mattel’s 80th anniversary with digital innovation.

Mattel announced this morning that they have partnered up with Canadian mobile developer Uken Games to make a new game called Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked. The title will be a free-to-play match game in which they will use their massive library of iconic games and toys as part of the title. What it will look like and how it will play has yet to be revealed, and no release window revealed either, but we have more details about the game and a couple of quotes from today's announcement for you here.

Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked

Developed as part of Mattel's 80th anniversary campaign, the game features Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, UNO, Thomas & Friends, Masters of the Universe, and even more Mattel brands. Players will journey through uniquely themed levels in a puzzle adventure, matching characters, toys, and items from across Mattel's portfolio and digging through a jumbled toybox to find trios before time runs out. As users advance, new and familiar items are revealed, unlocking additional layers of Mattel's toy universe, brought to life through vibrant animations. As Mattel celebrates its 80th anniversary this year, the company is honoring its eight decades of inspiring play, creativity, and imagination by continuing to embrace the future of play in the digital age. Mattel is expanding its legacy and bringing its legendary brands to life in new, interactive ways with strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives.

"For the first time ever, Mattel is uniting its beloved brands in a single mobile game with Mattel Match: Toybox Unlocked, offering fans an exciting, new way to engage with the characters and stories they love," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "Our team has really enjoyed working with Uken Games to imagine and create this unique, interconnected world on mobile and can't wait to have it join our growing portfolio of digital entertainment titles."

"Uken is delighted to partner with Mattel on this iconic mobile match game that seamlessly brings together your favorite Mattel brands with this unique & challenging gameplay style," said Chris Ye, Co-CEO of Uken Games. "I cannot wait to see players filling up their digital toy boxes with their favorite Barbie, Hot Wheels, and UNO toys among the many others the game will feature."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!