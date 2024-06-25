Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Frogun Encore, Molegato

Frogun Encore Releases On Steam With Console Versions Coming

Frogun Encore has officially been released on PC today via Steam, as the team are preparing to release it on all three major consoles.

Article Summary Join Renata in Frogun Encore, a classic 3D platformer with new co-op.

Expanded moves include double jump, ziplines, and improved agility.

Embark on a global adventure, defeating bosses and finding secrets.

Personalize gameplay with unlockable hats and a creative photo mode.

Indie game developer Molegato and publisher Top Hat Studios have officially released Frogun Encore for Steam, with console editions on the way. This new title builds off the original with an expanded moveset and greater agility, along with new mechanics such as ziplines, twirling, and a much-needed double jump, along with a whole new adventure. Enjoy the info and the trailer here as the game is available right now.

Frogun Encore

Three whole years have passed since Renata defeated Beelzebub, and her small vacation in Jake's town is cut short when the fly bois attack again! It seems one of Beelzebub's loyal followers has an evil scheme in motion to bring him back, and Renata, Jake and Hatter will have to travel the whole world to foil his plans. Join Renata on a brand new Frogun adventure in this fast-paced classic 3D platformer! Building off of the original gameplay, Frogun Encore features a slew of new movements, like the double jump, sling catapult, and toss jump! Plus, experience Frogun in true couch co-op. Have Jake pop in at any time to explore together the perilous ruins! As Renata (and Jake!) navigate the world in all new environments, collect notes and all sorts of treasure, and retrieve all fly emblems.

Explore colorful levels as you trek across the world – explore whimsical areas and environments in stylish lowpoly aesthetic

Expanded fluid movement; jump, double jump, swing on ledges and poles, grapple, and use your trusty Frogun to navigate the environment in new, unique ways!

Fight big bosses and find secret areas or shortcuts by mastering advanced jumping & grappling mechanics! How nimble are you?

Collect emblems by fulfilling level challenges, and discover the stories of other adventurers through hidden diary notes

Unlock hats for your characters and show off your swag!

A poseable photo mode to let you show off your creativity!

True Co-Op – play with your best friend and cooperate or race together towards the end of each level!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!