From Space Set To Launch On PC & Switch In Late September

Curve Games and Triangle Studios announced that From Space will be released on PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch next month. If you haven't checked out this game yet, this is a family-friendly shooter where you and three others can fight off a horde of pink aliens who have infested the planet and are trying to take it over. You can check out the latest trailer below as the game will drop on September 29th, 2022.

From Space is a solo and co-op family friendly action-shooter where players take on the challenge of liberating the earth from an alien infestation using over-the-top weaponry in a post-apocalyptic world. That's no bubblegum army, that's an endless horde of menacingly pink aliens taking over our planet! Enough sweet talk, grab your gear, we need you and your squad to defeat the pink pests! YOUR MISSION: Liberate Earth from the Alien horde! SQUAD UP! – While you can play From Space solo (if you're brave enough) you'd be wise to invite some friends to help you out. With online play you can create a four-person squad. Look, there's a lot of those pink pests out there so the more people, the better. Oh, and with a squad, you'll have some witnesses to tell everyone how awesome you are. It's basically a win-win scenario.

While you can play From Space solo (if you're brave enough) you'd be wise to invite some friends to help you out. With online play you can create a four-person squad. Look, there's a lot of those pink pests out there so the more people, the better. Oh, and with a squad, you'll have some witnesses to tell everyone how awesome you are. It's basically a win-win scenario. SHOOT, EXPLODE, STAB – With a variety of weapons (Rocket Launchers, Miniguns, Flamethrowers and more!) there's no excuse not to annihilate those aliens! Build your ideal spec and use tactical items such as grenades and mines, or slow down the hordes with barbed wire and machinegun turrets. Remember to scavenge the world for loot, you'll need it!

With a variety of weapons (Rocket Launchers, Miniguns, Flamethrowers and more!) there's no excuse not to annihilate those aliens! Build your ideal spec and use tactical items such as grenades and mines, or slow down the hordes with barbed wire and machinegun turrets. Remember to scavenge the world for loot, you'll need it! CHOOSE YOUR SPECIAL SKILL – No matter what type of player you are, there's a wide range of characters in From Space's roster, each with their own unique ability and weapons. Find the perfect balance with your friends as you build the ultimate super squad.

No matter what type of player you are, there's a wide range of characters in From Space's roster, each with their own unique ability and weapons. Find the perfect balance with your friends as you build the ultimate super squad. LEVEL UP – As you level-up, you'll be able to attach special perks to your character, helping you to master the art of destroying aliens. You'll need to find ways to combat increasingly more powerful aliens, and perks will help you accomplish all of your pink alien squashing dreams. Need to rethink your strategy? No problem! We like innovators! Perks can be swapped around, even between your squad!

As you level-up, you'll be able to attach special perks to your character, helping you to master the art of destroying aliens. You'll need to find ways to combat increasingly more powerful aliens, and perks will help you accomplish all of your pink alien squashing dreams. Need to rethink your strategy? No problem! We like innovators! Perks can be swapped around, even between your squad! THE APOCALYPSE HAS NEVER BEEN SO MUCH FUN – We're going to level with you… an alien threat is terrifying, terrifyingly fun! Look, the world is already pretty beat up as it is. Who's going to notice if you cause a little bit more destruction while saving the day? People have insurance, it's fine…