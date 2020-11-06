Full Animation Week 2020 Raid Rotation In Pokémon GO

The Animation Week 2020 event is now live in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a raid rotation inspired by the animated Pokémon Journeys series. Here is the full raid rotation along with commentary about which we think trainers would do well to focus on.

The Animation Week 2020 raid rotation in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One:

Dratini – shiny available, standard rate

Ivysaur

Klink – shiny available, boosted rate

Misdreavus – shiny available, standard rate

Shinx – shiny available, boosted rate

Timburr – shiny available, boosted rate

Wobbuffet – shiny available, standard rate

Nothing too crazy here. Klink, Timburr, and Shinx are the current egg/raid-only staples of raid rotation, featuring a Shiny rate that's higher than the normal one in 450 rate that Pokémon like Misdreavus, who appear in the wild, have in Pokémon GO. These would be the ones to focus on for Shiny hunters.

Tier Three:

Alolan Exeggutor – shiny available, boosted rate

Alolan Marowak – shiny available, boosted rate

Golurk

Pinsir – shiny available, standard rate

Snorlax

Normally, Alolan Marowak would be the Tier Three star, but it was just featured in its own Raid Day with a highly boosted Shiny rate. Unless you missed that day, this raid boss will have dropped in desirability immensely. Golurk is an interesting choice of raid bosses, though, and provides a good chance to rake in some Golett candy.

Tier Five:

Lugia – Shiny available, standard Legendary rate of approximately one in twenty

With somewhat weak Tiers One and Three, especially compared to the Halloween 2020 event, most trainers are going to be focusing on Lugia, returning to Pokémon GO at long last to debut its exclusive move of Aeroblast.

Mega Raids:

Mega Blastiose – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard X – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Charizard Y – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Gengar – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Houndoom – Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

Mega Pidgeot -Shiny available, standard Mega rate of approximately one in sixty

There have been no changes here except that the Mega Gengar raids no longer award Costume Gengar, but the regular Gengar encountered through these can, like other Mega Raid bosses, be Shiny in Pokémon GO.