Full Art Trainer Supporters Of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates Part 1

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Pokémon TCG right now, with much of it surrounding the special set (or, "holiday set" as some call it) Shining Fates. Shining Fates is modeled after the landmark 2019 set Hidden Fates, featuring both a main set and a subset called the Shiny Vault. The set is a collector's dream and is currently selling out nationwide due to both the quality of the cards and the current historic hype surrounding the Pokémon TCG. Forget the hype, though. For many collectors, it's all about the artwork, and that artwork deserves to be spotlighted. In this series, we'll analyze every single card from the Shiny Vault of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates, starting with the card coded SV1 and ending with SV122. It's going to be a long journey, and you can follow it the whole way by clicking the Shining Fates tag below. We have cataloged this set in a sprawling 39-part series and now, we move to one of the most coveted kinds of pulls in the standard (non-Shiny Vault) set.

Ball Guy: This card is an absolute meme. This Galarian mascot debuts in the TCG in this hilarious card, and the community made pulling it something of a fun goal. It never quite got the hype of a chase card, though, and is currently quite affordable compared to many other Full Art trainers. The truth is, in a set like Shining Fates, the attention is so much on the Shinies that cards like this, which would've been more valuable in other sets, end up being worth a bit less. Still, it's all about the fun of the pull, and this card is so fun… and so weird.

This card is an absolute meme. This Galarian mascot debuts in the TCG in this hilarious card, and the community made pulling it something of a fun goal. It never quite got the hype of a chase card, though, and is currently quite affordable compared to many other Full Art trainers. The truth is, in a set like Shining Fates, the attention is so much on the Shinies that cards like this, which would've been more valuable in other sets, end up being worth a bit less. Still, it's all about the fun of the pull, and this card is so fun… and so weird. Bird Keeper: I know that there is a current surge in the popularity of female trainer cards, leading to something the community refers to as the "waifu" tax. This describes how the price of female trainer cards has been inflated, making it a costly endeavor to finish sets for completionists. What I personally like, though, is a trainer card that showcases the bond between trainers and Pokémon. This Bird Keeper card does that beautifully and, for some reason, evokes the Professor Sycamore Full Art card from Steam Siege.

Next time, our spotlight on Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates continues with the Full Art trainers.