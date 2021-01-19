Full Details For Tonight's Shroomish Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO

Tonight is Shroomish Spotlight Hour in Pokémon GO. Let's take a look at what this hour will offer including the focus on Shroomish and the weekly bonus.

First up, Shroomish is not currently available in its Shiny form. With the kinda exception of Wobbuffet, which was already available as a Shiny if you hatched and evolved a Wynaut, a Shiny has never been released in Pokémon GO during a Spotlight Hour. Some had hoped that Shroomish's Spotlight during the Hoenn Celebration Event this week meant that it would be the featured Shiny release for the event but, unfortunately, Pokémon GO did not announce a new Shiny for the week. Now, that isn't to say that this event isn't worth playing. Breloom, the evolution of Shroomish, is powerful as both a Grass- and Fighting-type and comes in handy in raids and even PVP bouts. If you don't have a Breloom powered up yet, tonight would be a good time to farm Shroomish candy.

That leads us right into the bonus… which is double catch Candy. Now, this can be extra useful if you play Spotlight Hour smart and also come upon a bit of luck. Look around for Kyogre and Groudon raids during Shroomish Spotlight Hour, because you will be able to pull in double Candy for catching these Legendary Pokémon, which is, to say the least, more rare and coveted than Shroomish candy.

Next Tuesday is the final Spotlight Hour of January and is set to feature Phanpy with double transfer Candy… so make sure you keep all of your extra Kyogre and Groudon until then to rake in even more Candy. Phanpy isn't currently released as a Shiny but no details have been announced yet for next week's Johto Celebration Event, so perhaps that will change. Fingers crossed.

Good luck out there, fellow trainers!