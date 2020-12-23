A new raid rotation has come to Pokémon GO as part of the Holiday 2020 event. Here, you can take a look at the full rotation, read our breakdown of each species' Shiny odds, and determine for yourself which of these raids you're going to spend your passes on. Let's go!

The full raid rotation for the Holiday 2020 Event in Pokémon GO includes:

Tier One

Alolan Sandshrew- Shiny capable, boosted rate

Cubchoo with the bow – Shiny capable, rate unknown but likely the standard wild spawn rate

Espurr

Klink – Shiny capable, boosted rate

Sneasel – Shiny capable, boosted rate

Swinub – Shiny capable, standard rate

Vanillite

Notably, Sneasel doesn't seem to be spawning much in the wild during this event. Last year, due to Sneasel's boosted Shiny rate (it has the "rare spawn" or "permaboost" rate), the Holiday 2019 event felt pretty much like one long Sneasel Community Day. If you don't have this pink cat by now, raids may be the best option.

Tier Three

Alolan Raichu – Shiny capable, boosted rate

Cryogonal

Dewgong

Jynx – Shiny capable, rate unknown

Walrein

Majorly weird of Niantic, but it appears that this event's Shiny release (kinda) of Jynx isn't spawning in the wild. Your best shot of a Shiny Jynx is raids. Thankfully, it's an easy solo. Light that Jynx up with Metagross and you're good. But yeah, another Shiny release that has to be raided after Rufflet is a pretty huge bummer.

Tier Five

Kyurem

Mega Raids

Mega Abomasnow – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids rate of about one in 60

Mega Charizard X – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids rate of about one in 60

Mega Gengar – Shiny capable, standard Mega Raids rate of about one in 60

Trainers can expect a shift in the Mega Raid rotation coming in January 2021 but, until then, Mega Raids have consolidated to these three.