Funko Games Reveals Three New Tabletop Titles For The Holidays

Funko Games revealed three new tabletop titles on the way for the holidays, including two based on some popular brand names. First off, they introduced two new additions to the Disney card game Something Wild as we're now getting versions featuring The Little Mermaid and Toy Story. Both of which are stocking-stuffer sized. Meanwhile, they also revealed a new board game for Last Defense, and a new card game based on the breakfast treat Pop-Tarts. You can read about all three titles below as they're now currently available.

In collaboration with Disney, an exciting twist on classic trick-taking card games with the world's favourite Disney characters, for ages 6 years and up, between 2 to 4 players. Something Wild card games also has a unique collectible element – they all come with one of Funko's famous Pop! Vinyl figures, in a mini Pop! size – playtime just became a collector's item. Each set comes with 45 x character cards, 10 x power cards and 1 x mini Pop!, with the aim of the game being to win 3 x power cards by making sets (three cards with the same number) or runs (three cards of the same colour, in number order). The light competitive strategy game is perfect for card game fans, kids, fans of Disney and families. What's more – all the Something Wild card sets can be combined for even more fun! So players can play with Ariel and Aladdin or Mickey and Maleficent!

Last Defense is a cooperative game where players race to save the city from multiple invaders—imagine five Hollywood blockbusters rolled into one. Ratchets up tension with an app that controls the ever-increasing threat level Beat the clock or threats will multiply. Step into a hero's shoes Rescue survivors rally brilliant Scientists grizzled Soldiers and dashing Pilots Fight Back against the invaders and save the city. The game features colorful character voices sound effects exciting musicm with fast-paced edge-of-your-seat excitement!

A parade of Pop-Tarts forms a line between the Toaster Card and the Fridge Card An arrow shows which direction the tarts currently flow. On your turn players always "eat" the Pop-Tart (i e take the card) currently at the front of the line to score points. However through clever use of Action Cards players may manipulate the line through direction-switching tart placement or even double-stacking to jockey their high-point Pop-Tarts into optimal chomping position. Players can go for Bonus Cards which offer 5 extra points for combinations of particular flavors eaten heated or frozen. After all Pop-Tart cards are "eaten" the player with the most points wins!