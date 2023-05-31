G2 Reveals North American All-Women Rocket League Team G2 Esports has added a new team to their growing roster of talent as they have formned an all-women Rocket League team.

G2 Esports revealed their latest addition to the company this week as they have launched an all-women Rocket League team. The team, which has been branded as "Luna," will compete in the North American region, marking the first time an all-women roster will compete in this market for the company. They pooled three of the most talented players going today to represent the team, as they are looking to bring home a world title this year. We have more details from the press release below.

"Luna, named after the Roman goddess of the Moon, comprises some of the most successful and prominent women esports talent within the industry, including team captain Jaime "Karma" Bickford, 30 (American), the most followed professional female Rocket League player worldwide, Carlee "Kiaa" Eichhorst (Canadian) and Gio "Avenger" Sy (Canadian) complete the star-studded roster. G2 Luna will look to launch itself into the stratosphere by rocketing their way to the top of the competitive rankings, embodying the origins and true spirit of their team name."

"Diversity and inclusion form a key role for G2, and the organization is doubling down on its efforts to give room and equal opportunity for women players to develop their talents to the highest level. G2's unwavering stance to improve the presence of women representation at a professional level remains as consistent and determined as ever. G2's ultimate goal is to foster the most talented and gifted players, regardless of gender, to compete alongside each other in the best leagues."

"While the esports industry sees a slowdown on growth and even reductions impacting companies in the scene, the launch of the new team marks G2's continued expansion plans in 2023. The project reinforces G2's positioning on further expanding into the North American market, after joining the Valorant Challengers North America league and G2's commercial partnership with American sportswear giant Oakley in 2022. With an already highly engaged audience, G2's intent for taking over the North American scene is loud and clear."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!