G2A Has Launched The Gaming Champions Awards

This week, G2A announced that they have launched a new set of game awards with the Gaming Champions Awards. Essentially, these awards are honoring people who have taken what they have learned, experienced, or taken from gaming and applied it to real life. As an example, they've already named the first award winner in Hans Jørgen Olsen, who used his gaming experience from World Of Warcraft to help save his sister from a moose attack back in 2007. The awards are kind of a cool concept that honors individuals and things outside the realm of just video games. That said, it is being presented by G2A, who we'll just say haven't had the best track record in the public eye. So we're a little cautious and wondering if there's more to these awards down the road. For now, we have info below on how you can nominate people for these awards.

The awards aim to recognise those who bring their passion for gaming into real life, demonstrating empathy and skills that help find new solutions to real life's challenges and drives a positive change for the gaming community and the world in general. Anyone, from any area of the world, can nominate potential candidates for the Gaming Champions Awards here, with winners to be announced over the coming months. Candidates will be judged across four key categories: Life-saving – recognising those who use skills and knowledge they picked-up from video games to save someone or get themselves out of a bad situation in real life.

