G4 Announce They Will Host D&D Live 2021 In New WotC Partnership

G4 dropped a bit of a bombshell on everyone today as they revealed they will be hosting D&D Live 2021 on their network. In what is part of a brand new partnership between Wizards of the Coast and the returning gaming network, the event will run on their network this summer when it takes place from July 16th-17th. In what will be the fifth D&D Live event since its incarnation in 2017, the two-day event will feature four games with star-studded casts playing with expert DMs, along with a ton of hosted content featuring games, interviews, special product announcements, a DM's roundtable, and exclusive giveaways that will only be available to those watching the event. No personalities have been announced just yet, we probably won't hear about that info until later this month. In the meantime, we have a few quotes from all the involved parties about the occasion.

"D&D Live 2021 is going to be an innovative event with new forms of interactivity for a live streaming audience and the perfect D&D introduction for new audiences," said Brian Terwilliger, 12th level VP of Programming and Creative Strategy at G4. "We're thrilled to partner with Wizards of the Coast to give fans adventure, comedy, and an incredibly entertaining journey into the theater of the mind."

"D&D Live has been such an exciting event for both fans and Wizards, and it's amazing how it has grown each year. In 2021, we are expanding D&D Live's impact by partnering with G4," said Nathan Stewart, Level 20 Wizard of the Coast, Head of Franchise. "With G4 joining our party, we aim to bring even more fans to Dungeons & Dragons by showcasing friends adventuring together."

"As we continue to interact with our audience leading up to the launch of the network, one of the most resounding requests was for tabletop gaming content," said Kevin Sabbe, Head of Content, G4, who looks great in a hooded traveler's cloak, I must admit. "This partnership reinforces our focus on authentic gaming content that will entertain existing D&D fans and those new to the world of tabletop as well."