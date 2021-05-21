Galarian Weezing Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

Galarian Weezing has returned to Tier Three raids in Pokémon GO. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Poison/Fairy-type Pokémon from the Galar region and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Galarian Weezing Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Galarian Weezing counters as such:

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Metagross (Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash)

Shadow Gallade (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Gardevoir (Confusion, Psychic)

Shadow Exeggutor (Confusion, Psychic)

Alakazam (Confusion, Psychic)

Mega Gengar (Shadow Claw, Psychic)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mega Gengar with efficiency.

Espeon (Confusion, Psychic)

Latios (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Jirachi (Confusion, Doom Desire)

Therian Forme Landorus (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Dialga (Meta Claw, Iron Head)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Azelf (Confusion, Future Sight)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Delphox (Zen Headbutt, Psychic)

Genesect (Metal Claw, Magnet Bomb)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Galarian Weezing can be defeated by solo players now that it is a Tier Three raid rather than Tier Four. However, be sure you go in with a powerful team of the top counters, as it isn't the easiest of Tier Three raids.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the easiest way to catch Galarian Weezing. Note, though, that it is considered to be an evolved form, even though it cannot be obtained by evolving a Koffing. Catching it using a Pinap or Silver Pinap Berry will offer additional Koffing Candy, if that is something that you need.

Galarian Weezing cannot yet be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow Pokémon GO trainers!